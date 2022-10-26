The music video for Taylor Swift's latest hit, "Anti-Hero," is getting an update.

The controversial "fat" scale seen in the visual for the track has been edited out on Apple Music, ET can confirm. Instead of panning to the scale, Swift’s anti-hero clone just looks at her with a face of disappointment. The edit comes after an online debate over the scene, which has since been labeled by some viewers as "anti-fat" because of the negative connotation being fat gets in the video.

While it's unclear who made the decision to make the edit, the fat-scale moment still exists in the version of the video that's currently live on YouTube.

ET has reached out to Swift's reps about the edit.

The music video was released Friday, in conjunction with Swift's 10th studio album, Midnights. Written and directed by Swift, the video begins with the singer-songwriter seated at a kitchen table as the clock strikes midnight.

From there, she runs from "all of the people that I've ghosted" through her own version of a haunted house before being confronted with the true "anti-hero," herself. "I'm the problem, it's me!" a party girl version of Swift declares, eventually schooling herself on taking shots, smashing guitars and a hard life lesson: "Everyone will betray you."

A third Swift enters the storyline, illustrating the lyric, "I'm a monster on the hill, too big to hang out" as -- literally -- a giant version of herself appears and scares away a dinner party of human-sized friends. She's eventually shot with a bow and arrow before covering her wound with a "Vote for Me for Everything" campaign button, while glittery blood can be seen dripping down her shirt.

The controversial scene comes next, alluding to the singer's past struggles with an eating disorder, something she spoke extensively about in her 2020 Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. In the film, Swift admits there have been times in the past ("It’s only happened a few times, and I’m not in any way proud of it") when she’s seen "a picture of me where I feel like I looked like my tummy was too big, or… someone said that I looked pregnant…and that’ll just trigger me to just starve a little bit -- just stop eating."

The five-minute video also features a moment where Swift imagines her own funeral, nods to her 2009 Fearless tour, jabs at her love of cats and of course, plenty of Easter eggs.

"Anti-Hero" is one of two tracks that have gotten the video treatment since Swift released her highly anticipated album Friday, with the 32-year-old pop star dropping the music video for "Bejeweled" on Tuesday.

In promoting the album earlier this month, Swift opened up about the inspiration behind the song.

"'Anti-Hero' is one of my favorite songs I've ever written," she gushed. "I really don't think I've dealt this far into my insecurities in this detail before. I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized. And that I, you know, not to sound too dark, but I just struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person."

She was quick to add, "Don't feel bad for me, you don't need to."

"But, you know, this song really is a real guided tour throughout all the things I tend hate about myself, we all hate things about ourselves," she continued. "And it's all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we're gonna, like, be this person. So, yeah, I like 'Anti-Hero' a lot because I think it's really honest."

