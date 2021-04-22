Tayshia Adams is ready to bring something new to The Bachelorette. During the latest episode of the Going to Bed With Garcelle podcast, the 30-year-old former franchise lead discussed hosting Katie Thurston's season of the show alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe.

"It's so funny because if you would've told me I would be right here today, I would have never thought that this would be my position," Adams admitted. "... The Bachelor is pretty traditional in the sense of they have their rhyme or reason."

Adams noted that her and Bristowe's new roles are a result of everything falling "into place to where the world needs something fresh and new."

"I think that we are going to provide that this season," she said. "I think that people are looking for change in the franchise. I really think that this is something that they're going to be really excited about."

Adams' comments appeared to be in reference to longtime franchise host Chris Harrison's decision to step away from the franchise after he defended Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist actions.

Kirkconnell competed on Matt James' season of The Bachelor and ultimately won. However, James later split with her due to the ongoing racism controversy. Both Harrison and Kirkconnell have apologized.

Thurston's season of The Bachelorette is set to premiere June 7 on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tayshia Adams Gives Wedding Update, Talks Clare and Dale's Break Up and Toxic Bullying on ‘The Bachelor’ This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe React to Leading 'Bachelorette'

Tayshia Adams Says There's 'No Timeline' for Marrying Fiancé Zac Clark

Tayshia Adams on Chris Harrison Stepping Aside from 'The Bachelor'

Related Gallery