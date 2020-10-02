Teddi Mellencamp is speaking out about her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills exit. On the latest episode of her podcast, Teddi Tea Pod, Mellencamp opened up about how she felt after being told she would not be returning to the Bravo series for a fourth season.

"This past week has been such craziness around here," she began, before revealing that she found out about the news through her friends and the press, not the network.

"I woke up, I was on the Peloton, and my non-television show girlfriends started texting me and they're like, 'Hey, is everything cool?' And I'm like, 'Why?' And they're like, 'Well, it's all over the DailyMail that you're no longer a housewife,'" she recalled. "And I was like, 'Ugh, come on! Whatever.' And then I went on DailyMail and looked. Then I sent the message to my manager, agent, publicist, and was like, 'Hey guys, what's up?' And maybe three hours later I got the phone call and they're like, 'Hey... so your contracts not getting renewed as a Housewife.'"

Mellencamp admitted that there are "different stages" of processing the news, the first of which is dealing with her bruised ego.

"We all hate to admit we have one. But it's like, 'What is happening? How did this happen? How did I have no idea?'" she said. "Of course my heart broke because I was like, 'How was I blindsided by this? How did this happen? How didn't I know?'"

Despite initially being surprised, Mellencamp said that, after thinking things over, her exit wasn't exactly a shock.

"I think for the last couple of months, I was preparing myself... I filmed so many amazing things that were never shown on the show... it should have been the writing on the wall," she said. "All the things that make me a likable, redeeming human being were not shown on the season. So if you only see a certain part of somebody, it's really hard to connect to them, I think."

"I'm not blaming production, or Bravo, or whatever it is, but I was there to do a certain part and that part I did," she continued. "But if you don't see the other part, it's hard to relate to a person."

Mellencamp -- who said she's still in a group text with former co-stars Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna -- compared her exit to "a breakup." Despite that feeling, though, she does not plan to take her feelings to Twitter.

"I'm really excited not to be a part of Twitter... I'm putting it out there to all my Tea Pod listeners and to you. I don't want to be the ex-Housewife that is tweeting on the show years after I have been on the show about other people's problems. I never want to be that person," she said. "I never want to be the person shading somebody years after."

Mellencamp's podcast statements came after she took to Instagram to reveal that her contract was not "being renewed." In the melancholy post, Mellencamp said that she was "sad" about the situation, but "really looking forward to the future" as well.

Watch the video below for more on Mellencamp.

