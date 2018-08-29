It's a happy day for Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer!

The Teen Mom 2 star announced via Instagram on Wednesday that she gave birth to her third child, a beautiful baby girl named Layne.

Chelsea revealed the news with an adorable pic of her newborn looking cozy and cute in a white onesie and striped headband.

"Happy birthday to YOU, sweet baby Layne," the reality star captioned it.

The news is extra sweet for Chelsea, because she now shares a birthday with her daughter! She turned 27 on Wednesday, receiving lots of love from her husband.

"Happy birthday to my sweet perfect wife Chelsea DeBoer @chelseahouska who just gave our family this beautiful blessing!" Cole wrote on Instagram. "Sharing the same amazing day I am so in love with our family! Our newest edition Baby Layne!!"

This marks baby No. 2 for Chelsea and Cole, who also share a 1-year-old son, Watson. Chelsea also has an 8-year-old daughter, Aubree, from her previous relationship with Adam Lind.

Congrats to the happy couple!

