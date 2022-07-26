Teen Mom OG's Mackenzie McKee and her husband, Josh McKee, are calling it quits after nine years of marriage. Mackenzie announced their split in a heartfelt post shared to Instagram Tuesday, telling her followers that ultimately things just didn't "work out" between the pair.

"With all the messages I'm receiving and articles coming out, I wanted you guys to hear what's going on from me alone. Sometimes things work and sometimes, no matter how hard you fight, it just doesn’t work out," Mackenzie wrote alongside a pair of photos of her and Josh. "I am breaking my silence about Josh and I being done. I will always respect him as the father of my children but it’s time for me to find my happy 🙏"

Mackenzie's post was met with messages of support from fellow friends, fans and fellow reality TV stars, including Lindsie Chrisley who wrote, "Keep your head high & stay steadfast in your walk with the Lord. ❤️."

In an interview with Celeb Buzz, Mackenzie shared more of her reason for stepping away from Josh and "stepping into an entire new life."

"I'm so thankful for the past 12 years with Josh and what they taught me. Josh and I are both still young with an entire life ahead of us," the reality star, who shares three children -- Gannon, 10, Jaxie, 8, and Broncs, 5, -- with Josh, told the outlet.

"I wish nothing but peace and happiness for him and his future. Everyone has their own story, and this is mine," she continued. "The old me would have released a story about how awful Josh is, what he did and why this marriage is ending. The new me understands that we are both walking away from this with deep scars and our kids love us both despite the pain we brought one another."

"We are human, we are all human on this earth just trying to make it," Mackenzie added, before explaining how ending her marriage actually has her feeling empowered.

"When that switch happened, when I knew I was going to leave, my entire world changed. I wasn't sad, I wasn't sad about anything, I wasn't angry, I wasn't depressed," she said. "I gained my power back as a female who finally knows her self worth."

"I was finally so exhausted that I was done, and anything that has hurt me these past 5 years was gone," Mackenzie added. "I no longer care."

Mackenzie, who first appeared on MTV's 16 and Pregnant before later joining the cast of Teen Mom OG, where the couple's on-and-off relationship was documented for the cameras.

The couple started dating in 2009 before getting married in 2013. The pair briefly broke up in 2013, after Mackenzie accused Josh of cheating with her cousin following her mother's death. The couple reunited not long after the cheating scandal, with Josh re-proposing in Oct. 2019.

Josh has yet to comment on their split.

