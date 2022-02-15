'Teen Wolf The Movie' Cast Revealed: Find Out Which Original Stars Are Not Returning
Teen Wolf is set to howl once again -- although a few familiar faces are going to be noticeably absent.
Paramount+ revealed the cast list for the upcoming film revival of the popular MTV supernatural drama on Tuesday, and fans learned that some of the show's original stars would be returning to reprise their roles in Teen Wolf The Movie, including Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, and Colton Haynes, among many others.
However, a few of the show's biggest stars were not included in the announcement, including Dylan O’Brien, Arden Cho and Tyler Hoechlin. Their absences are particularly notable as O'Brien and Hoechlin were among the show's central characters.
That being said, the release stated that additional cast members would be announced at a later date, so it's possible that some of the missing stars may sign on in the future.
Meanwhile, Posey, Roden, Reed, and Haynes will be reprising their series roles alongside original cast members Shelly Hennig, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio and Dylan Sprayberry.
The press release teases of the movie revival, "A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night."
"Only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced," the release adds.
Teen Wolf premiered in 2011, and ran for six seasons and 100 episodes until its series finale in September 2017. No release date for Teen Wolf The Movie has yet been announced.
In 2017, ahead of the finale, ET spoke with O'Brien about rumors of a revival already in the works, and the actor said he doubted that he would be involved. "I haven’t heard anything about this, but I can guarantee you I probably won’t be in it,” O'Brien said at the time.
