Darnella Frazier is crying tears of relief after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd on Tuesday. Chauvin was found guilty on all charges -- including second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter -- following 13 days of powerful testimony. The jury reportedly deliberated for 10 hours over two days before returning with their verdict.

Frazier -- whose video of the murder galvanized the world in protest and served as a key piece of evidence in Chauvin's murder trial -- took to Instagram shortly after the verdict was announced to express her elation at the conviction.

"I just cried so hard😩This last hour my heart was beating so fast, I was so anxious, anxiety bussing through the roof. But to know GUILTY ON ALL 3 CHARGES !!! THANK YOU GOD THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU," the 18-year-old wrote.

Frazier added in the caption, "My heart goes out to George Floyd’s family!❤️🙏🏽 Although no amount of charges will bring back a loved one, justice was served and his murderer will pay the price. We did it."

Celebrities, politicians and TV personalities alike swiftly took to social media to react to the guilty verdict, celebrating a step forward in the fight for justice. On her website, Beyoncé wrote, "After too many years of misguided justice, today is a good day. I encourage all of us to continue to pray for George Floyd's family and for all the families who seek justice for their loved ones who are victims of too many years of inequalities."

Today, a jury did the right thing. But true justice requires much more. Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, and we stand with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied. pic.twitter.com/mihZQHqACV — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 20, 2021

rest in JUSTICE George Floyd ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 20, 2021

This verdict is just the first step in a long line of injustice against the Black community, often with no consequences. The work is not nearly done. While there are many more families waiting for justice, my heart is with George Floyd’s family right now. #PoliceReformNOW@NAACP — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) April 20, 2021

A guilty #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us. But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let’s take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 20, 2021

