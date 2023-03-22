Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Being Attacked in Florida Gym

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been hospitalized after suffering an attack inside a Florida gym.

The 26-year-old rapper was inside an LA Fitness sauna on Tuesday when he was attacked by multiple men, his attorney told TMZ. The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies responded to an assault inside the gym in Lake Worth and learned the performer, born Daniel Hernandez, suffered injuries as a result of the altercation. Police confirmed he was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to a photo of Tekashi 6ix9ine published by TMZ, the rapper's face was cut and bloody. The website reported he also had injuries to his jaw, ribs and back. In a video published by TMZ purportedly of the attack, a man can be seen stomping on Tekashi's side while he's on the floor before a second man kicks him. The video, which appears to have been originally shared on social media, was partly captioned, "F**k a rat."

In 2019, the rapper pleaded guilty to federal charges and admitted his participation in a gang. He became a witness for the prosecution and was ultimately released from his two-year prison sentence four months early amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The motive behind the recent attack against him is unclear.

