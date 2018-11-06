The past is coming back to haunt Danielle Campbell.

On Thursday's episode of CBS All Access' original series Tell Me a Story, Campbell's Kayla Powell is forced to face her tragic past when her new high school friends, Laney (Paulina Singer) and Ethan (Rarmian Newton), begin to grill her about what suddenly brought her from Oakland, California, to New York City.

If you remember from the series premiere, Kayla and her father Tim (Sam Jaeger) relocated to the Big Apple to live with Kayla's grandmother Colleen (Kim Cattrall) after her mom died a little over a year ago.

In ET's exclusive clip, Kayla's enigmatic backstory becomes the focus of Laney's pointed queries. "Something happened back in Oakland," Laney rightly observes. "People don't just up and move in the middle of their senior year."

"Not everyone is an over-sharer, Laney," Ethan cuts in, prompting Laney to fire back, "Don't hate because I own my sh*t!" Laney then begins to list off her not-so-ideal home situation with her "cheater," "alcoholic" dad in an effort to earn Kayla's trust. And turns out, Ethan isn't so innocent himself, quickly revealing that he served time in what he calls "juvenile detention ranch," where he "milked cows for a summer."

"What happened in California? What makes you so... guarded?" Laney questions.

"And sad... there's something so uniquely sad about you," Ethan asks.

"So... what happened?" Laney asks again. Question is, will Kayla come clean? Watch the exclusive clip above.

Tell Me a Story, from The Vampire Diaries and Scream's Kevin Williamson, reimagines the world’s most beloved fairy tales as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, Tell Me a Story interweaves “The Three Little Pigs, “Little Red Riding Hood” -- Campbell's storyline -- and “Hansel and Gretel” throughout its first season.

New episodes of Tell Me a Story premiere Thursdays on CBS All Access.

