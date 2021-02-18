Tessica Brown is rocking a new 'do.

The social media star, who went viral after getting Gorilla Glue spray adhesive stuck to her hair, showed off a new, shorter haircut on Instagram Wednesday.

"#IAMNOTMAHAIR Shout out to @supa_dee0223 over at BELOW ZERO for my new cut, if your comfortable with your hair let see those pictures also wanted you guys to know I love y'all so much The good outweighed the bad And I am forever grateful🥰😘😍," Brown wrote.

Brown underwent a procedure earlier this month to remove the glue from her hair.

Her manager, Gina Rodriguez, exclusively told ET that the procedure was a success, and that Dr. Michael Obeng was "able to remove all of the Gorilla Glue out of her hair."

While Brown is now happy to show off her new cut, she never intended to go viral for the mishap.

In a hurry to leave her home, Brown used the product on her hair after running out of actual hair spray, a decision, she admitted, she "definitely" regrets. The mother of five revealed that she had used the industrial strength adhesive before (though never on her hair), and believed she could "wash it right out."

A week after spraying her hair with Gorilla Glue, she realized there was a problem. After using olive, tea tree and other oils to try and remove the spray, she took to social media for help.

"I never was going to take this to social media. The reason I took this to social media was because I didn't know what else to do," Brown emotionally told ET's Melicia Johnson. "And I know somebody out there could have told me something. I didn't think for one second when I got up the next morning it was gonna be everywhere."

The comments that resulted weren't all negative. Brown received an outpouring of support from celebrities and people offering their assistance. Beyoncé's longtime hairstylist, Neal Farinah, even offered her a wig, while celebrities like Missy Elliott and Chance the Rapper have stood up for her. Her social media posts even helped lead to her hair-saving procedure.

While the ordeal has taken its toll emotionally and physically on Brown, she wants the world to know that she's not just the "Gorilla Glue Girl."

"I'm not this whole Gorilla Glue Girl, my name is Tessica Brown,” Brown expressed. “Call me. I'll talk to you. I'll let you know exactly who I am."

Watch the video below to see the emotional moment the doctor removed the Gorilla Glue from Brown's hair.

RELATED CONTENT

Tessica Brown Feels Her Hair for the First Time Since Gorilla Glue Incident

Tessica Brown Undergoes Surgery to Remove Gorilla Glue From Her Hair

Tessica Brown Says She's More Than Just the 'Gorilla Glue Girl'

Watch Tessica Brown’s Emotional Moment After Doctor Removes Gorilla Glue From Her Hair This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Watch Tessica Brown’s Emotional Moment After Doctor Removes Gorilla Glue From Her Hair

Related Gallery