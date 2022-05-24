Texas Elementary School Shooting: Chris Evans, Gabrielle Union and More React
At least 19 students and two adults were killed when a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday. Abbott said the shooter is also dead, and is believed to have been killed by responding law enforcement officers.
Abbott's comments came after the district reported an active shooter at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, which is approximately an hour and a half west of San Antonio.
Abbott said the shooter was an 18-year-old male who resided in Uvalde. He said it's believed the suspect, who he named as Salvador Ramos, abandoned his vehicle, then entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle.
"He shot and killed — horrifically, incomprehensibly — 14 students and killed a teacher," Abbott said at the time.
Celebrities like LeBron James, Gabrielle Union, Chris Evans and many more took to social media to express their shock at what happened in Texas and their prayers for the families affected by the senseless shooting.
"My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!!," James tweeted, adding, "These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest!"
James later tweeted, "There simply has to be change! HAS TO BE!! 😔😔😔😔🥺🥺🥺🥺.. Praying to the heavens above to all with kids these days in schools. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."
Evans also tweeted, writing simply, "F***ING ENOUGH!!!!"
Union echoed Evans' sentiment, tweeting, "It's BEEN enough. We've been at 'enough' for centuries."
See more reactions below:
