At least 19 students and two adults were killed when a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday. Abbott said the shooter is also dead, and is believed to have been killed by responding law enforcement officers.

Abbott's comments came after the district reported an active shooter at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, which is approximately an hour and a half west of San Antonio.

Abbott said the shooter was an 18-year-old male who resided in Uvalde. He said it's believed the suspect, who he named as Salvador Ramos, abandoned his vehicle, then entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle.

"He shot and killed — horrifically, incomprehensibly — 14 students and killed a teacher," Abbott said at the time.

Celebrities like LeBron James, Gabrielle Union, Chris Evans and many more took to social media to express their shock at what happened in Texas and their prayers for the families affected by the senseless shooting.

"My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!!," James tweeted, adding, "These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest!"

James later tweeted, "There simply has to be change! HAS TO BE!! 😔😔😔😔🥺🥺🥺🥺.. Praying to the heavens above to all with kids these days in schools. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

Evans also tweeted, writing simply, "F***ING ENOUGH!!!!"

Union echoed Evans' sentiment, tweeting, "It's BEEN enough. We've been at 'enough' for centuries."

See more reactions below:

My heart is heavy with news tonight. Sending you all love and light this evening.



Holding space in my heart for all those suffering the unimaginable. — Susan Kelechi Watson (@skelechiwatson) May 25, 2022

when will this end??????? when will it stop???

how do we just keep letting this happen??

18 babies gone!

💔💔💔💔 — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) May 25, 2022

18. Children. What will it take to prioritize humanity over politics? — dan levy (@danjlevy) May 25, 2022

I’m addressing the nation on the horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. https://t.co/8WI1nWHu6R — President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2022

18 elementary children… a small classroom size.



Imagine you walk down a hall & an entire class… GONE.



I’ve already lost track of which shooting happened even a year ago. The victim’s families haven’t and never will.



At this rate, this kind of violence only happens HERE. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) May 25, 2022

There is no such thing as being “pro-life” while supporting laws that let children be shot in their schools, elders in grocery stores, worshippers in their houses of faith, survivors by abusers, or anyone in a crowded place.



It is an idolatry of violence. And it must end. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 24, 2022

A furious, emotional and fed up Steve Kerr pleaded with senators to do something about the mass shootings. pic.twitter.com/fmERY4izFl — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) May 24, 2022

Children went to school today and were killed in a mass shooting. Another American community shattered by gun violence. Another round of thoughts and prayers. They’re hollow words if we continue to do nothing to end the violent, unrelenting, preventable shootings in our county. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) May 24, 2022

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Just last week a targeted mass shooting at a market in Buffalo and now a school shooting in Uvalde. Communities should be safe in their grocery stores, our CHILDREN should be safe in class! This has to end.



Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. We need change. 💔 — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) May 24, 2022

Lord, enough.



Little children and their teacher.



Stunned. Angry. Heartbroken. — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) May 24, 2022

It’s heartbreaking and makes me so angry that this is still happening…. Sandy Hook….to Parkland. This needs to stop.. and we just mourned the loss of souls in Buffalo…💔 — Deborah Cox (@Deborah_Cox) May 24, 2022

It’s either kids or guns. You need to decide which one is more important and vote accordingly. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) May 24, 2022

Kids shouldn’t be nervous to go to school. This shit is sickening. — J (@JVCKJ) May 24, 2022

Absolutely heartbroken. And angry. Very angry. This should not be acceptable. Ever. Do we choose a different path? How can we not? These children. So many children. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) May 24, 2022

What do you say when 14 children and a teacher have been murdered at school? Language is inadequate to the task of explaining the callousness of a country that does absolutely nothing to address rampant gun violence. There is no culture of life here. It is a culture of control. — roxane gay (@rgay) May 24, 2022

14 babies bro. 14. — PRELUDE (@LaurenJauregui) May 24, 2022

I didn’t think it was possible to feel more sickened or enraged by school shootings, and then I became a parent.



What an unimaginable nightmare. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 24, 2022

Under the tyranny of the second amendment, my children have lost their unalienable Rights as defined in our Declaration of Independence: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. This is not freedom. — Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) May 24, 2022

The truth is, one nation under guns. — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) May 24, 2022

We need to make some changes now — jon batiste (@JonBatiste) May 24, 2022

Anyone saying “now isn’t the time to talk about gun control” doesn’t care that kids got fucking murdered today. — FINNEAS (@finneas) May 24, 2022

What a fucked up country this is. Take away women’s reproductive rights but give everybody a gun. What could go wrong. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) May 24, 2022

hearing so many people say this elementary school shooting in uvalde texas is unimaginable when it's the most imaginable thing in america. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) May 24, 2022

insane that we just keep living like this. really don't want to. tired of gun violence. https://t.co/8gRydJuNqu — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) May 24, 2022

GUN CONTROL NOW!

STOP THE SLAUGHTER OF THE INNOCENTS! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 24, 2022

