Teyana Taylor Hints She Might Be Retiring From Music

Is Teyana Taylor retiring from music? The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a cryptic post that seems to hint at her musical retirement.

The post featured Taylor's end-of-year Spotify stats, showing that her music was streamed 162.8 million times and listened to for 8.4 million hours by 15.2 million users in 92 countries.

"Wow, who did that? Y’all did that! Thank you," Taylor began. "I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the 'machine,' constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list on and on lol."

Taylor's lengthy caption continued with the line that has fans questioning her future in music.

"I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that I can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!" she wrote.

Her post concluded with a thank you to her fans.

"To all my supporters from day 1 & all my new ones I love you and I thank you for everything," she wrote. "& don’t worry y’all know all hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open...either that or I’m pickin da locks petunia!!! So wassup"

Taylor most recently released The Album, her third studio album, in June of this year. In an interview with ET in July, Taylor opened up about her new music.

"It's all a part of growth. We all find ourselves as women, and I think also being a mom and a wife, there's so much that you learn. There's just so much that you go through," Taylor said of her husband, Iman Shumpert, and their kids, Junie, 4, and Rue, 3 months. "With this album, I kind of wanted to have a lot of fun as far as the subjects on the records. But also kind of go through what all women go through. I didn't want people to feel like just because I'm married that it means it's gonna be happily married music for 23 songs."

"At the end of the day, whether you're happily married, married, whatever it is, we've all been though something before. We all have experienced heartbreak, we all have experienced the trials and tribulations of growing up and finding yourself as a woman," Taylor continued. "So I think that my albums have been major steps in growth for me."

