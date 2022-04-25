Thandiwe Newton is locking lips with someone new. On Saturday, the 49-year-old actress was spotted kissing Lonr. amid reports that she and husband Ol Parker have called it quits. Newton and Parker, who tied the knot in 1998, share three kids, Ripley, 21, Nico, 17, and Booker, 8.

In the pics, Newton, sans her wedding ring, kissed Lonr., a 25-year-old musician whose real name is Elijah Dias, while out and about in Malibu.

ET has reached out to Newton for comment. Meanwhile, Lonr. told The New York Post, "From the relatively short time I’ve been fortunate to spend with her, I know Thandiwe and Oliver care deeply about the welfare of their children. That’s all I care about right now."

As for how the pair is acquainted, Lonr. and Amber Mack's track, "Save My Love," appeared in the trailer and on the soundtrack for Newton’s 2021 film, Reminiscence. The actress also starred in the song's music video.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

The sighting came the same month that a Warner Bros. Pictures studio spokesperson told ET that "Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Magic Mike's Last Dance to deal with family matters."

ET previously confirmed that Salma Hayek is joining the Channing Tatum-led cast, replacing Newton as the film's female lead. Hayek was spotted on the film's London set this weekend in pics obtained by Daily Mail. In the shots, the 55-year-old actress was wearing the same costume Newton was photographed in prior to her exit.

RELATED CONTENT:

Thandiwe Newton's ‘Intense’ Intimate Scene With Chris Pine Made Her Nervous (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Why Thandiwe Newton Is Exiting 'Magic Mike 3'

Thandiwe Newton On Her 'Intense' Intimate Scenes With Chris Pine

Thandiwe Newton Issues Emotional Apology to 'Dark-Skinned Actresses'

Related Gallery