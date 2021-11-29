'That's My Jam' First Look: Watch Kate Hudson Sing Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' (Exclusive)
Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson Cover Britney Spears, Celine Di…
‘The Voice’: Kelly Clarkson Cries and Ariana Grande Gets 'Choked…
Emily Ratajkowski on Her Son, Britney Spears and Rewriting Her O…
Sam Asghari and Britney Spears Want ‘the Biggest Wedding in the …
Hilary Duff Reacts to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's 'Lizzie McGu…
Asher Angel on Being in Love and Getting Into Country Music (Exc…
Katie Thurston Cries While Discussing Her Breakup With Blake Moy…
Adele Gets Emotional as Son Angelo Watches Her Perform Live for …
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sumit Goes Behind Jenny’s Back and Sabotages Ma…
Adele ‘Not Fazed’ by Conversation Around Her 100 Lb. Weight Loss
‘Tiger King 2’ Explores What Really Happened to Carole Baskin’s …
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Her Three Divorces During Speech at F…
Jessica Alba on the Importance of Breaking Stigma Around Mental …
'Marvel's Hit-Monkey' Star Ally Maki Dishes on Hulu's Animated S…
Paul Rudd Reacts to Working With OG Bill Murray in ‘Ghostbusters…
Salma Hayek on Acting With Lady Gaga in ‘House of Gucci’ (Exclus…
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Are in a ‘Great Groove’ Co-Parent…
'Diana, The Musical' Cast on Which Royals They Think Will Watch …
‘Hawkeye’: Vera Farmiga and Tony Dalton Joke About Being ‘Sword …
Ready to see your favorite stars tackle some hilarious competitions? Host Jimmy Fallon is bringing some of his favorite Tonight Show games -- along with new music, dance and trivia challenges -- to his upcoming variety game show, That's My Jam!
Premiering Monday, Jan. 3 on NBC, each episode of That's My Jam will feature two teams of two celebs competing for a charity of their choice in games like "Launch the Mic," "Air Guitar," "Don’t Drop the Beat," "Perfect Mash-Up," "Wheel of Impossible Karaoke," "Slay It, Don’t Spray It" and many more.
Fans can catch a sneak episode of the show -- which features The Voice coaches Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton taking on some impressive karaoke challenges -- on Monday, Nov. 29 at 10 p.m. PT/ET following The Voice.
In ET's exclusive That's My Jam first look, watch Kate Hudson crooning a doo-wop version of Ariana Grande's "7 Rings," Terry Crews channeling his White Chicks character to belt Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles," Chance the Rapper putting a country spin on "Hot in Herre" and much more!
Other competitors in the upcoming season include: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taraji P. Henson, Normani, T-Pain, Anthony Anderson, Jordana Brewster, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, Josh Groban, Oliver Hudson, Bebe Rexha, Jay Pharoah, Nikki Glaser, Ryan Tedder, Alessia Cara, Brent Morin, Dan Finnerty and more!
That's My Jam premieres in its regular time slot on Monday, Jan. 3 at 9 p.m. PT/ET. Catch a sneak episode of the show on Monday, Nov. 29 at 10 p.m. PT/ET following The Voice.
RELATED CONTENT:
Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson Face Off While Singing Pop Hits
Watch John Legend and Jimmy Fallon's 'Beauty and the Beast' Parody
Ariana Grande Can't Stop Impersonating Celine Dion on 'The Voice'