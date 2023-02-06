The 20 Best Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts to Give in 2023

There's no question that shopping for Valentine's Day is often easier said than done, especially when you wait until the last minute to purchase your V-Day gift.

Even though you're down to the wire, you still have options. There are your usual suspects: bouquets of roses via flower delivery, heart-shaped boxes of chocolate, a chilled bottle of champagne or romantic jewelry. Of course, these timeless gifts will be foolproof options for any Valentine's Day. But if you want to go a different route in 2023, there's something to be said about getting something a little more personal to express your love. We've found gift ideas that allow you to do just that, just in time.

So, if you're looking for some last-minute Valentine's Day gift ideas to get your loved ones this year, or you want some options to keep in your back pocket for any special occasion, you've come to the right place. Whether you're scrambling to get a Valentine's Day gift for him or you want to buy Valentine's Day gifts for her, ET has pulled together its favorite gift ideas that'll make it seem like you're a pro in presents.

Ahead, find the best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts that'll remind them that they're always first on your gift list. Be sure to order soon and check shipping details as V-Day draws nearer.

Glossier Candle Glossier Glossier Candle With notes of Pink Pepper and Iris, this vibrant red Glossier candle fills the room with a wonderful fragrance. Each time your special someone smells the aroma in their space, they'll think of you. $45 Shop Now

Inkbox Amor Temporary Tattoo Amazon Inkbox Amor Temporary Tattoo Grab two of these temporary tattoos (that last over a week and up to two) for a matching couples tattoo. You'll think of your partner every time you look at the edgy art. $15 Shop Now

The Bouqs Co. Bouqs The Bouqs Co. Order your flowers now so they arrive in time. Save 30% on your order of flowers at The Bouqs. Co. when you enter the code BOUQSDAY. PRICES VARY Shop Now

Salt and Straw Pint of the Month: The Chocolatier Series Salt and Straw Salt and Straw Pint of the Month: The Chocolatier Series For a unique gift idea for the sweetheart with a sweet tooth, an ice cream subscription from Portland-based Salt & Straw. The hand-made pints of the Chocolatier Series come in various coco-inspired flavors like Compartés Coffee and Love Nuts or Exquisito Guanabana Stracciatellae for an unusual and perfect last-minute gift for your Valentine. If you order now it should arrive by Valentine's Day but, because it's a subscription, you can get away with it being a few days late. $85 Shop Now

The Sill Live Plant The Sill The Sill Live Plant For the green thumbs who like to call themselves plant parents, The Sill offers plenty of non-floral options to choose from that don't include traditional flowers. We love this hoya for V-Day with heart-shaped leaves. $62 Shop Now

Therabox Self-Care Subscriptions Therabox Therabox Self-Care Subscriptions One of the best gifts you can give someone you love is the gift of self-care. Therabox can put together a gift basket filled with self-care products everyone needs to relax—whether it's a one-time gift or a gift that lasts the whole year in the form of a subscription, you can find a package to suit your needs. STARTING AT $35 Shop Now

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug Amazon Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug Drinking a hot beverage on a cold day is always a race against the clock. Now they can keep their coffee warm with this smart mug that has a heated base. $150 $125 Shop Now

Driftaway Coffee Subscription Driftaway Coffee Driftaway Coffee Subscription For the serious coffee connoisseur who also likes to give back, a subscription from Driftaway Coffee is an excellent last-minute gift. Driftaway makes sure coffee farmers are taken care of, but the wages are better so the farmers can live better. It also uses 100% compostable and waste-free packaging. STARTING AT $54 Shop Now

BloomsyBox Amalfi Orchid Duo BloomsyBox BloomsyBox Amalfi Orchid Duo Only requiring three ice cubs a week, this beautiful orchid duo from BloomsyBox is easier to care for than you'd expect. It's gorgeous flowers and sleek, white pot will highlight any windowsill or brightly-lit table it's placed on. $60 Shop Now

Dearfoams Women's Fireside Slipper Amazon Dearfoams Women's Fireside Slipper There's nothing quite like a pair of cozy, fluffy slippers — and this pair from Dearfoams are particularly great for wearing around the house or for your regular errands. Plus, this classic pink shade is perfect for Valentine's Day and beyond. $69 $40 Shop Now

Cameo Personalized Videos from Your Favorite Stars TLC Cameo Personalized Videos from Your Favorite Stars You might recognize this happy couple from 90 Day Fiancé—they're just one of the celebrity couples who want to spread their love in a personal video Cameo this Valentine's Day! You can choose from minor celebrities to super stars to make a custom video with a message for your sweetheart. STARTING AT $15 Shop Now

Amazon eGift Card Amazon Amazon eGift Card Really waiting last minute to buy your gift? Anyone can use (and appreciate) an Amazon gift card which can be delivered automatically to their email. STARTING AT $25 Shop Now

For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

