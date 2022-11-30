The Always Pan Is On Sale for Under $100 — Shop Our Place's End-of-Year Deal Now
With only one day left until December, the holiday gifting season has officially commenced. Nothing makes the shopping rush easier than end-of-year sales from our favorite brands. If you're on the hunt for the perfect present for the foodie in your life, Our Place just kicked off their Goodbye 2022 Sale, during which the iconic Always Pan is 31% off.
Designed to replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. This perfect-sized essential pan is sure to have you cook up just about anything in one pan.
An all-in-one skillet and internet sensation, the Always Pan is a favorite among celebs like Cameron Diaz and Oprah Winfrey. Regularly $145, the Always Pan at $99 is only $5 more than the lowest price we've ever seen over Black Friday. Since the do-it-all Always Pan is designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware, you're technically saving even more with this kitchen essential. You can give your day-to-day essentials a much-needed refresh just in time to sit down for a good meal this holiday season.
The cookware, tableware, and kitchen tools in Our Place's collection make excellent housewarming and holiday gifts for the foodies and chefs on your list. From the brand's newest releases like the Cast Iron Always Pan, ovenware set, and the mini versions of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot to Selena Gomez's kitchenware collection, you can't go wrong gifting these stylish cooking bestsellers.
Score the Perfect Pot and Always Pan Bundle for $110 off.
The mini comes with all of the convenient features of the viral Always pan: a stainless steel steamer basket, pour spouts, a spatula with a built-in rest, and more.
The bestselling Always Pan now comes in the first-ever, 8-in-1 cast iron version.
Another game-changer from Our Place, the Perfect Pot does everything from boiling to baking and crisping to steaming.
A smaller version of the 5.5 quart Perfect Pot, the mini has 2.5 quarts of capacity making it the ideal size for making rice, steamed veggies, and single servings of pasta.
Beyond pots and pans, Our Place offers plenty of other items that will elevate your cooking game and liven up your kitchen's aesthetic this summer season, such as the Spruce Steamer, dinner plates, bowls, drinking glasses, knives and bundle sets. The brand is also offering savings on the Knife Trio, Fully and the Dinner for 4 set.
Shop more of our favorite kitchen must-haves from Our Place. If you're searching for more ways to freshen up your kitchen, check out the best cookware deals and top-selling appliances on sale right now.
A versatile, no-mess cutting board that captures all the juices while you slice and dice.
Cover all your slicing needs with just three knives: Everyday Chef’s Knife, Serrated Slicing Knife and Precise Paring Knife.
See that little step on the handle? It guides you to hold your knife like a pro.
A handy sidekick for smoothly slicing through anything soft and squishy or hard and crusty.
Say hello to super controlled cuts from this new do-it-all knife.
Never have mushy food in this Spruce Steamer from Our Place. Get a set of bamboo chopsticks and 15 paper lines with your purchase.
We love the chic and simple look of these hand-painted porcelain plates.
Ready to complete your set of dinnerware? Opt for these soup and side bowls, which will match your plates perfectly.
Add a subtle, retro-inspired touch to your dining room table this season.
