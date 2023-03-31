Shopping

The Always Pan Is On Sale Right Now — Save 20% On Our Place's Cult Hit Before It’s Too Late

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Always Pan
Our Place

For home cooks, the start of a new season brings the motivation to revitalize their kitchen with new cookware and appliances. Whether you're looking to update your old pots and pans or finally add some stylish dishes and drinkware to your cabinets, Our Place's sale is filled with incredible deals on best-sellers, including the iconic Always Pan

Right now, the Always Pan is on sale in a few in-stock colors like Spice, Blue Salt, and Sage. Regularly $145, you can score the beloved versatile 8-in-1 pan for $115. It's the perfect time to give your day-to-day cooking essentials a much-needed refresh for spring. 

The Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
The Always Pan

This isn't just any pan, it's the Always Pan that replaces a fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. Not only will it free up space in their new kitchen, but it comes in a variety of stylish colors. 

$145$115

An all-in-one skillet and internet sensation, the Always Pan is a favorite among celebs like Cameron Diaz and Oprah Winfrey. You can also save $50 on the Always Pan Duo which includes both the Always Pan and Mini Always Pan. Since the do-it-all Always Pan is designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware, you're technically saving even more with this kitchen essential. 

Our Place Always Pan Duo
Our Place Always Pan Duo
Our Place
Our Place Always Pan Duo

The Always Pan is a revolutionary cooking tool that does the job of eight different pans. The single pan works as a braiser, searing pan, steamer, strainer, saute pan, fry pan, boiling pot, serving pot, and storage container. And with this bundle, you get the incredible Always Pan in two different sizes. 

$260$210

The cookware, tableware, and kitchen tools in Our Place's collection make stylish additions to any home. Included in the Our Place sale are plates, bowls, and mugs that will liven up your kitchen's aesthetic this year.

Main Plates
Our Place Main Plates
Our Place
Main Plates

We love the chic and simple look of these hand-painted porcelain plates.

$50$40
Side Bowls
Our Place Side Bowls
Our Place
Side Bowls

Ready to complete your set of dinnerware? Opt for these soup and side bowls, which will match your plates perfectly.

$45$35
Mug Set
Mug Set
Our Place
Mug Set

Start your mornings with Our Place's limited-edition, handmade porcelain mugs. They come in a set of four so you can easily share with your nearest and dearest.

$40$30

Our Place's customer-favorites make excellent housewarming and wedding gifts for the foodies and chefs in your life. From the brand's newest releases like the Cast Iron Always Panovenware set, and the mini versions of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot to Selena Gomez's kitchenware collection, you can't go wrong gifting these stylish cooking bundle bestsellers for Easter or Mother's Day

Home Cook Duo
Our Place Home Cook Duo
Our Place
Home Cook Duo

Save $60 on the Perfect Pot and Always Pan Bundle, designed to replace a 16-piece cookware set.

$310$250
Mini Home Cook Duo
Mini Home Cook Duo
Our Place
Mini Home Cook Duo

The Mini Perfect Pot and Mini Always Pan offer the perfect size for smaller meals. 

$240$195
It Takes Two Set
It Takes Two Set
Our Place
It Takes Two Set

The It Takes Two Set features Our Place's original nonstick Always Pan and Cast Iron Always Pan for all of your cooking needs. 

$300$245
Big Night In Bundle
Big Night In Bundle
Our Place
Big Night In Bundle

Looking for a cookware set for hosting at home? Our Place's Big Night In Bundle includes the Always Pan, Perfect Pot, four main plates and four stackable bowls. 

$405$310
Cookware Set
Cookware Set
Our Place
Cookware Set

Try out new recipes this spring with Our Place's multifunctional 4-piece cookware set.

$550$395

Shop more of our favorite kitchen must-haves from Our Place. If you're searching for more ways to freshen up your kitchen, check out the best cookware deals and top-selling appliances on sale right now. 

Walnut Cutting Board
Walnut Cutting Board
Our Place
Walnut Cutting Board

A versatile, no-mess cutting board that captures all the juices while you slice and dice. 

$95$65
The Knife Trio Bundle
Our Place Knife Trio
Our Place
The Knife Trio Bundle

Cover all your slicing needs with just three knives: Everyday Chef’s Knife, Serrated Slicing Knife and Precise Paring Knife. 

$170$145
Precise Paring Knife
Our Place Precise Paring Knife
Our Place
Precise Paring Knife

See that little step on the handle? It guides you to hold your knife like a pro. 

$40
Serrated Slicing Knife
Our Place Serrated Slicing Knife
Our Place
Serrated Slicing Knife

A handy sidekick for smoothly slicing through anything soft and squishy or hard and crusty. 

$60
Everyday Chef's Knife
Everyday Chef's Knife
Our Place
Everyday Chef's Knife

Say hello to super controlled cuts from this new do-it-all knife. 

$70
Spruce Steamer
Our Place Spruce Steamer
Our Place
Spruce Steamer

Never have mushy food in this Spruce Steamer from Our Place. Get a set of bamboo chopsticks and 15 paper lines with your purchase.

$30

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Deals to Shop at Macy's Home Sale

The Best Ninja and KitchenAid Deals at Amazon's Kitchen Outlet To Shop

The 31 Best Deals From Amazon's Kitchen Outlet To Shop This Spring

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now

Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware Line Is On Sale Right Now

Grab a New Vitamix On Sale at Amazon for Up to $230 Off

Best Spring Kitchen Deals at Amazon — Save Now on Cookware Essentials

Shop Khloé Kardashian's Kitchen Storage Tricks for a Perfect Pantry

The 23 Best Kitchen Gadgets Found on TikTok That Are Worth the Hype

14 Kitchen Tools That Can Help Your Groceries Last Longer