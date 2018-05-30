'The Americans' Stars Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys React to Emotional Series Finale (Exclusive)

Warning: Spoiler alert! Contains spoilers from the series finale of The Americans, which aired Wednesday night. Don’t keep reading if you don’t want to know more about how the show ends.

With The Americans coming to end after six thrilling seasons on Wednesday, Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys are reflecting on the show's emotional series finale.

ET's Leanne Aguilera caught up with the stars on the red carpet at the series finale's For Your Consideration red carpet event in North Hollywood on Wednesday, and they opened up about how the conclusion to their long-running story affected them when they first read the script.

"I hate to say it, but we both cried. We did, it's the truth," Rhys recalled. "Separately, as we were in different places, but we both cried."

Rhys explained that they both teared up "for various reasons. Both for what was on the last page and for what the last page meant, on and off the screen."

On the show, Russel and Rhys play two Soviet KGB agents who go undercover posing as Philip and Elizabeth Jennings, a married American couple in Washington, D.C. during the height of the Cold War in the 1980s.

Despite the show's high body count and constant sense of dread and unease around twist and turn, many were surprised that both Russell and Rhys' characters end up making it through the finale with their lives -- a fate neither actor was really sure they could count on.

"I didn't know what was gonna happen actually, I had no idea what was gonna happen," Russell admitted.

"I kinda said to myself, just before reading it, 'If one of us dies, understandable. If we both make it? It's a bonus,'" Rhys added, smiling.

While the two play a married couple on the show, the pair actually met and fell in love while filming the series, and struck up a relationship in late 2013.

The couple welcomed their first son together, Sam, in May 2016, and Rhys joking described how he feels about the experience in one word: "Exhausted."

However, now that they don't have a high-pressure TV show to shoot, the proud parents have some big plans on what they plan to do with their young son: "Remind him who we are," Rhys quipped, adding that they are both excited to "spend some time with him."

