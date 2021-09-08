'The Baby-Sitters Club' Has Each Other's Backs in Delightful Season 2 Trailer
‘The Baby-Sitters Club’: On Set With the New Netflix Cast (Exclu…
Sandra Oh on What to Expect in New Netflix Series ‘The Chair’ (E…
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Cast Shares Memories From Their Emotional F…
Bowen Yang on Making Emmy History With 'SNL' Nomination and Cast…
'90 Day Fiancé': Yara Reveals that Jovi Took Her to a Strip Club…
William Shatner on New Music and Collaborating With Joe Jonas an…
'Riverdale': Michael Consuelos on Hiram's Origin Story and His H…
Tana Mongeau on Her New Boyfriend and Where Things Stand With Ex…
Paul Anka on New Tour, Collab With Drake and Birthday Wishes Fro…
‘The Fly’ Turns 35: On Set of the Iconic Horror Film (Flashback)
'Fantasy Island' Star Roselyn Sánchez Gives a Behind-the-Scenes …
'Chesapeake Shores' Cast Dishes on Season 5 Romances and the End…
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Surprises, ScarJo and Colin Jo…
Jeff Corwin Teases Heartwarming Rescues on New Series ‘Wildlife …
Ryan Tedder Shares Update on Adele’s New Album and OneRepublic C…
Go Inside 'The Night House' With Behind-the-Scenes Look (Exclusi…
Kristen Bell on ‘Queenpins’ and Onscreen Chemistry With Bebe Rex…
‘Coda’ Star Marlee Matlin on Wanting to Make a Difference ‘For t…
Dorinda Medley Reflects on ‘RHONY’ Regrets, a Potential Return a…
Two weeks after announcing the return of The Baby-Sitters Club, Netflix has dropped the official trailer. And it's not your typical trailer. The two-minute first look features a cover of the iconic theme song from the original '90s series, "Say Hello to Your Friends," performed by English singer-actress Kate Nash.
As the trailer tees up, summer is over in Stoneybrook, Connecticut, and the BSC is going through a few changes when the new school year begins. First, there's new junior members Jessi Ramsey and Mallory Pike. Then, there's Kristy's mom's surprise pregnancy, Mary Anne and Logan's blossoming relationship, Stacy's journey of self-identity, new living arrangements, Claudia's artistic endeavors and much more. And, of course, the ambitious tweens' growing baby-sitting business.
"Being a part of the Baby-Sitters Club means we show up for each other," Stacy says as Claudia quips, book-ending it with a high-five, "I love a BFF Club!"
Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, Vivian Watson, Anais Lee, Alicia Silverstone, Mark Feuerstein and Marc Evan Jackson all return to reprise their roles. Kyndra Sanchez takes over the role of Dawn following the exit of season 1 star Xochitl Gomez, who left due to scheduling conflicts with Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Watch the season 2 trailer for The Baby-Sitters Club below.
Last July, executive producer and showrunner Rachel Shukert offered an early glimpse into the next chapter for the BSC with the club welcoming Mallory and Jessi into the fold.
"It will look a lot the way that the books do because they come in later. That's something I always liked about Mallory and Jessi, is that the first relationship that you have, especially with people that are a little bit older than you are, where you idolize them and hope they think you're cool enough... There's always a little bit of a fire to survive," she told ET. "Both of those characters are interesting to explore, with each other and the way they fit into the larger picture of the club, which will be a big part of future seasons, should we be so lucky to get one."
The Baby-Sitters Club premieres Monday, Oct. 11 on Netflix. For more, watch below.
To stay up date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Baby-Sitters Club' Season 2 Sets Premiere Date: See First Photos
Xochitl Gomez on Landing Marvel Role and Leaving 'Baby-Sitters Club'
'Baby-Sitters Club' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
'Baby-Sitters Club' Secretly Paid Homage to Iconic 'Clueless' Look
'Baby-Sitters Club' Boss on Modernizing the Characters and Season 2