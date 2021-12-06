Bachelor Nation is in for a wild ride. During Monday's The Bachelorette: Men Tell All episode, fans got an extended look at Clayton Echard's upcoming season of The Bachelor, and it's chock-full of drama.

The preview begins with romance, kisses and endless optimism, as Clayton states, "I’m a Midwest boy from Missouri that just wants to find love."

"I can’t wait to get married and have kids. I believe more than anything that my future wife is here," he says. "These women are phenomenal. How much luckier can one man get? I know the one’s in here. I know she is. They all are perfect in their own ways."

The women are likewise smitten, with one praising him for being "so awesome and genuine," another declaring, "This is the man I’m gonna spend my life with," and a third telling him, "You are exactly what I’ve asked for."

The real problems appear to start when Clayton gets down to his top three women, as he admits to the cameras, "I didn’t believe it could happen, but I’m in love with three women."

He goes on to tell one woman, "I couldn’t be more sure that I’m falling in love with you," another that he's "falling in love with you," and a third, "I am in love with you."

It all seems to come to a head at a rose ceremony, when Clayton confesses to two women, "I just want you to know that what I’m about to say is not going to be easy to hear. I want to be fully, fully transparent, and I know it’s not easy to hear, but I was intimate with both of you."

One woman responds by storming off in tears as she says, "I'm done," while the second crying woman states, "I’ve never felt anything like this before." One woman fumes, "What the actual f**k?," as another questions, "He’s in love with all three of us?"

"I’m so broken," Clayton says in the preview's closing moments, which show him holding an engagement ring.

Prior to the preview airing, hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe asked Michelle Young's exes about their feelings over their former Bachelorette co-star's new gig.

"I think he’ll be able to handle it. He definitely had a very calming presence in the house. There was never any doubt in my mind that he was there for the right reasons," Romeo said of Clayton. "I think those girls are going to see that he’s a solid guy. He really wants to start a family."

Rick said that Clayton will be "a hell of a father one day," before Rodney gushed that "all of us are very excited to see Clayton in this position."

"I’ve had so many talks with him, we’ve all had so many talks with him, and just know how passionate he is. It’s nice to see his personality. He’s gonna let that shine now that he’s got some more time and more of the focus," Rodney said. "I can’t wait to see him find love. He truly deserves it."

During an interview on GMA earlier this month, Clayton confirmed that he fell in love during his season of the show.

"I did find love. I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey, but I'm so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than I thought," he said. "... I was looking for somebody that was funny, intelligent, driven, put forth effort, and so I figured, 'OK, that's a good list and hopefully I'll find that.'"

"Well, what I found was very quickly the women blew my expectations out of the water," he continued. "They brought all of that and so much more, so the expectations continued to rise, and I realized that, ultimately, I was going to find everything that I wanted and so much more."

Clayton's season of The Bachelor, which will be hosted by Jesse Palmer, is set to premiere Monday, Jan. 3 on ABC. Until then, ET has got you covered throughout the entirety of Michelle's season with all of our Bachelorette coverage.

