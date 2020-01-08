The Bachelorfranchise continues to expand.

ABC has picked up a new Bachelor spinoff, titled The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, the network's president, Karey Burke, announced at the Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday.

"Think The Bachelor meets A Star Is Born," she told reporters.

"The format is an evolution of the Bachelor franchise. It's really the brainchild of Martin Hilton and the producers... it really is about contestants who will be talented musicians and people whose lives and work revolve around music," Burke told ET. "It's an attempt to capture what we all know, which is that love and emotion and music are intertwined, and how people find each other through songwriting and singing is really the thrust of the show."

The appearance of musicians on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette has been contested for years, with many owning up to just being on the show to promote their music careers. Burke told reporters on Wednesday that it's a "possibility" fans will see contestants on Listen to Your Heart who have appeared on past Bachelor shows. She laughed at the suggestion that Jed Wyatt, who was engaged to Bachelorette Hannah Brown before his girlfriend scandal erupted, could star on the spinoff. "I have so many jokes," she told reporters. "You know what, anything could happen. Tune in to find out."

The music-driven series will see 20 single men and women search for love through music, singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples. They will meet and explore their relationships while living together and going on Bachelor-style dates that focus on music.

Once the couples commit to each other, they will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by top names in the music business. The performances will be evaluated based on whether they reveal the couple’s love and devotion to one another. Those who score the highest marks will continue until only one couple is left standing.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss, Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist will executive produce the series.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Listen to Your Heart will premiere April 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

