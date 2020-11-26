What does Matt James have to be thankful for this year? Here's hoping his list includes a fiancee.

The Bachelor released a brand new poster for Matt's cycle of the ABC dating show on Thursday. The Thanksgiving-themed poster arrived just days after Matt returned to social media, marking the end of filming at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania.

"This Bachelor is made of husband MATTerial. Happy Thanksgiving from #TheBachelor 🦃🌽🍂," the show wrote alongside the poster on Instagram. Matt stars into the camera sporting a brown sweater in the pic, with the words "something to be thankful for," displayed across the poster.

Matt was announced as the Bachelor franchise's first Black male lead back in June. The 28-year-old was initially supposed to appear as a contestant on Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, but the franchise offered him the Bachelor gig as Bachelorette production was put on hold due to the pandemic.

ABC released the first look at Matt's season last week, and rolled out additional teasers for the cycle days later. "Love for me is about the heart, and the way that I view life, everything is a blessing," he says in one promo -- before expressing that he could see his partner in one of the women.

How Matt's journey ends remains to be seen. So far, his social media hasn't given any hints.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more on the season in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor' Matt James Gets Serious in Spicy, Suspenseful Sneak Peek

‘The Bachelor' Debuts First Look at Matt James' Historic Season

Chris Harrison on How Matt James' Season Compares to Clare Crawley's

'The Bachelorette': Tayshia's Tears and Our First Look at Matt James as 'The Bachelor' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery