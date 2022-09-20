Rachel Recchia's Bachelorette journey may not be over. Moments after Tino Franco reunited with Rachel during Tuesday's live finale, her runner-up, Aven Jones, appeared on stage.

As Tino sat by and watched, Aven walked out and told Rachel, "This is tough and you don't really deserve any of this... I was just wondering if you maybe want to get out of here and catch up?"

"I would love nothing more," she replied.

With a stunned Tino and Jesse Palmer standing by, Rachel and Aven left the stage together. The camera quickly flashed to the duo backstage, where Aven could be heard telling Rachel, "We can explore that."

Aven's surprise appearance came after Tino confessed to kissing another woman during his and Rachel's engagement.

Relive all the drama from season 19 of The Bachelorette with ET's coverage. For more Bachelor Nation fun, tune in to the season premiere of Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday, Sept. 27 on ABC.

