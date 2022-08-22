The Bachelorette is down a leading lady. Following Monday night's Hometown episode, fans got a peek at what's to come the rest of the season, and plenty of drama is ahead.

First, on next week's "Men Tell All" episode, host Jesse Palmer promises the goings-on will be "dramatic and shocking." That seems true enough as Gabby Windey calls one man's explanations "bulls**t," and Jesse gives the audience news that "is about to change your lives forever."

Then, in two weeks, the show heads to Mexico for Fantasy Suites.

"I am in love and I’ve never been this happy," Rachel Recchia says of one man.

Things are less positive with Tino, whose meet-the-parents moment with Rachel was less than ideal. "I’m scared to move forward because of what happened at Hometowns," Rachel tells him.

Things may be on the fritz with Zach too, as the tech executive tells Jesse, "After Fantasy Suites, everything took a 180. It was the last thing I could’ve ever expected."

Gabby isn't immune to drama either, as Erich tells her of Fantasy Suites, "Picturing a girl I’m in love with doing that with someone else crushes me."

The nurse is left sobbing after another encounter, telling the cameras, "He said he can’t love me. It’s like, am I too broken for anyone to love?"

Whatever happens with Gabby apparently causes her to miss a rose ceremony. "Gabby will not be joining you," Jesse tells a shocked Rachel. You’re going to be the only Bachelorette here."

The preview ends with a crying Rachel admitting, "I’m struggling because I want this to work, so it’s hard when I’ve given nothing but the best."

When ET spoke with Rachel and Gabby earlier this month, Rachel teased that there will be a mix of "really happy moments" and ones where viewers see both women "struggling" in the weeks to come.

"You'll still see Rachel and I's friendship, really supporting each other and moving along on parallel journeys, but you get to see real relationships and what comes with them," Gabby said. "I think that is the most special part of the latter part of the season, is you get to see like a true trajectory, and you really feel connected to not just her or I, but the actual relationship."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC. Keep up with the historic season by following along with ET's coverage of the series.

