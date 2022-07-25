The Bachelorette is heading to Paris! At the end of Monday night's episode of the show, fans were treated to a preview of next week's installment, and it's clear the drama won't be staying in California.

While Gabby thinks "there's something in the air" in Paris, she and Rachel may not love what that turns out to be. Just as the women split their men and embarked on their own journeys, one guy is already questioning his choice.

"Every time I’m in the same room as Gabby and Rachel, I realize my feelings toward Gabby," Logan says, after he accepted Rachel's rose on Monday and committed to moving forward with her.

At least one other suitor is feeling similar concerns as an unidentified man tells the cameras, "I’ve tried hard to put my feelings aside, but the heart wants what it wants."

Meanwhile, one man warns Rachel that another guy said, "I don’t trust these b**ches." That comment appears to lead host Jesse Palmer to confront the men, telling them that Rachel had learned some "really disturbing" information.

A sobbing Rachel is seen in a confessional next, as she states, "I’m just so over this. I’m so done."

Despite the ups and downs of their season, when ET spoke to the women at the largest group date in franchise history, they noted how happy they were to be going through all of it together.

"Over the last few weeks, this experience has been such a whirlwind. I thought I knew what I was getting myself into, but turns out I don’t. I've been pleasantly surprised, honestly in the best ways," Gabby told ET. "Having Rachel by my side has truly been the best blessing... Having Rachel during this process to lean on has been honestly everything I truly need as a person, to have someone to relate to, to validate your fears, your concerns, or to kind of reaffirm you and have a friend just for support... I truly couldn’t do it by myself."

"I truly couldn't imagine doing this without Gabby. We're both learning this for the first time [and] we're making mistakes together. Having her here is really everything," Rachel agreed. "...I really just do feel really blessed and grateful to even be in this role, and to have Gabby next to me, it’s just even better. So far, it’s incredible. These guys are really amazing, and I just can’t wait to see where it goes."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC. Keep up with the historic season by following along with ET's coverage of the series.

