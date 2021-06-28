'The Bachelorette' Preview Teases a New Villain, an Injury and Drama Over Blake
The newest addition to The Bachelorette is bringing some drama with him. Katie Thurston invited Blake Moynes to join her season at the end of Monday's episode, a decision that they guys will learn about next week.
In the preview for the upcoming episode, Blake, who previously competed for Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' hearts on The Bachelorette, joins the house, much to the frustration of many of the men.
"I came here for Katie and that's it. If some of these guys are mad, I really don't care," Blake says. "I know that they're not happy to see me."
While some of the men don't believe Blake has a chance, fan favorite Greg thinks the wildlife manager is "a big" contender for Katie's heart.
Katie, who revealed on Monday's episode that she and Blake DM'd before his arrival, seems to hit it off with her new guy, even telling him that he's "a good kisser."
Elsewhere in the preview, the guys are fed up with Hunter, with Michael pushed to tears, one man remarking that the software strategist "comes out of nowhere" and another saying that he's "taking up" Katie's time.
"I don't want to sound cocky. You may see some aggressiveness," Hunter says. "I'm competitive as hell and they're going to find that out."
That competitiveness seems to come to a head during a group date, where Hunter appears to injure another guy during a physical challenge.
While one guy says that "nobody knows" if the hurt suitor is OK, the preview appears to show Hunter saying, "He deserved exactly what he got."
The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC.
