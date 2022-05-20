Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's journey for love is fast approaching. On Friday, ABC released a promo for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, the show's first with two full-time leading ladies.

In the clip, Rachel and Gabby, wearing similar red flower-printed dresses, excitedly make their way to a red convertible.

"Get in loser, we're going shopping," Rachel, channeling Mean Girls, tells Gabby from the driver's seat. "For a husband," Gabby quips in response.

"Two best friends. One unbelievable journey. This season it's petal to the metal," the screen reads, as red rose petals rain down on the Bachelorettes.

Both Rachel and Gabby competed for Clayton Echard's heart on The Bachelor. They were announced as the series' first co-leads during his live season finale.

"I am so happy for her. I truly am," Rachel gushed after the announcement. "This is insane and I’m excited to do this journey with you. We did it once together."

"Having a friend by my side is the best thing I could ask for," Gabby agreed.

Clayton was likewise thrilled by Rachel and Gabby's new role, telling ET in March, "I wish the best for them. I was extremely happy when they announced they were dual Bachelorettes. I had a big smile on my face, because they're gonna both get their happy ending as well. They really do deserve it. They went through a lot, and a lot of it was because the pain I caused."

Rachel and Gabby's 35 potential suitors were revealed later that month. The men, who range in age from 23 to 36, will be edited down, likely to 30 suitors, before the pair's journey begins.

As for what they're looking for in a mate, Rachel said during The Bachelor finale that she wants "someone that’s supportive and someone that loves me," while Gabby is hoping for a man who's "emotionally intelligent, mature, who can challenge me."

"I feel like we both have been through so much," Rachel said, "so I’m ready for us both to get our happy ending."

Season 19 of The Bachelorette will premiere Monday, July 11 on ABC.

