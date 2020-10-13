Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette is finally here! Host Chris Harrison has promised the hairstylist's season of the ABC dating show is "worth the wait" -- and fans will finally get to judge for themselves on Tuesday night.

Filming on Crawley's season was postponed in March amid the coronavirus outbreak, and picked back up again four months later, in July. It was a long time for the Sacramento native to wait to find her husband -- so it seems she didn't waste any time when the cast and crew got the go-ahead.

Promos of Crawley's season have shown her declaring she "met my husband" after coming face to face with one of her contestants on Night One. ET learned last month that Crawley did exit her role as Bachelorette roughly two weeks into filming, after falling for one of her men. Tayshia Adams was brought in as a new lead.

How did it all play out? We'll find out together. ET will be live blogging Tuesday's season premiere, and every episode after that. Circle back when the episode kicks off for minute-by-minute updates.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

