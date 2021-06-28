'The Bachelorette': Thomas Sneaks Away to 'Confront' Katie in Dramatic Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
Things with Thomas are about to come to a head. In an exclusive sneak peek of Monday's episode of The Bachelorette, Katie Thurston's men continue to question the real estate broker's intentions as they arrive at the latest cocktail party.
During last week's episode, Thomas admitted that "coming into this, one of the thoughts on my mind was potentially being the next Bachelor," though he insisted that he did not feel that way anymore. Still, he drew the ire of every guy in the house.
"Thomas literally said, 'I want to be the Bachelor,'" Tre says in the sneak peek clip. "You don't go from wanting to be the Bachelor to falling in love with the Bachelorette."
"Thomas, you know, he's domineering the entire week, the entire situation," Hunter adds.
As the guys continue to rile each other up about Thomas, they realize that he isn't in the room.
"I'd be surprised if he wasn't already talking to her tonight," Christian says.
"No sign of Katie, no sign of Thomas," James comments. "I'm just hoping we don't let Thomas completely derail everyone's potential time with her."
As for Thomas, he admits that "the guys are definitely getting" to him, as he makes his way to Katie's hotel room in an attempt to explain himself.
"They are rallying war cries of inauthenticity and [saying,] 'He's manipulative,'" Thomas says of the men. "The best way to handle this situation is just to confront Katie. 'Cause if I don't have this conversation it shows subconsciously I believe it to be true."
The sneak peek clip ends with Thomas knocking on Katie's door. Tune in to Monday's episode of The Bachelorette on ABC to see what happens during their conversation.
