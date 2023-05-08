'The Bear' Season 2 Premiere Date Set at Hulu
The Bear officially has a return date.
Season 2 of FX on Hulu's critically acclaimed series will return Thursday, June 22 with all 10 episodes, it was announced Monday.
A teaser touting a June return debuted during the Oscars telecast in March.
The Bear follows the story of fine dining chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), who returns home save his family's failing Chicago sandwich shop, The Beef, in the wake of his brother's death.
The 30-second Oscars spot revealed Carmy as well as the rest of the crew as they close The Beef and prepare to reopen as a new restaurant called The Bear. Season 2 follows Carmy, Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future.
Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning. The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other.
Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas also star in the series, along with Edwin Lee Gibson and Matty Matheson. Molly Gordon joins the cast in a recurring role for the new season.
Watch the premiere announcement below.
Since The Bear's debut last summer, White has collected several major acting awards, including a Golden Globe Award, Critics' Choice Award and Screen Actors Guild Award.
The series was also named one of AFI's Top 10 Programs of the Year and took home honors at the Independent Spirit Awards, Writers Guild Awards and Producers Guild Awards, along with recognition for Edebiri.
