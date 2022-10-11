Shopping

The Best Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals to Shop for Ahead of Holiday Travel

By Larry Stansbury‍
Amazon Samsonite Deals
Amazon

You can get the best luggage deals for your travels during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. There are plenty of luggage discounts available right now through Wednesday, October 12, including up to 45% off Samsonite luggage pieces. If you have travel plans for the upcoming holidays this year, Samsonite's hardside luggage is a great travel companion to keep your belongings safe. 

For many of us, it's been a while since our last vacation. To help you sort through all the Prime Day savings, we've found the best Samsonite suitcases on sale now and the best Amazon luggage deals to shop for your next getaway. Samsonite is one of the best reviewed luggage brands on Amazon and we've found tons of Prime deals on two-piece sets, carry-ons, and expandable suitcases. 

Make your much needed luggage upgrade below. 

Samsonite Prime Early Access Luggage Deals 

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Samsonite Unisex-Adult Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Amazon
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels

Samsonite Omni PC luggage looks just as good on the 100th trip as it did on the first. Its scratch-resistant textures and polycarbonate construction make it durable and lightweight. 

$200$127
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Amazon
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels

This lightweight carry on suitcase gives you space to pack all of your essentials while meeting the airline's guidelines. 

$200$117
Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Suitcase
Samsonite Unisex Adults Centric Hardside Expandable Suitcase
Amazon
Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Suitcase

Let Samsonite's Centric Hardside Expandable Suitcase roll comfortably beside you on your next journey. 

$240$200
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Amazon
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port

Charge electronics on the go with this carry-on that fits under most airline seats. 

$145$116
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On

This carry-on features a safe lock that all of your belongings will arrive safely to your destination.

$270$152
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage
Amazon
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On

With over 5,000 positive reviews, this carry-on will make you feel like you haven't packed anything.

$190$157

Whether you have a weekend trip planned or taking the perfect vacation of your dreams, now is the time to upgrade your luggage or get new travel essentials for your next getaway. There's a wide range of deals on everything from luggage sets to duffel bags and headphones to sleep masks for those who like to travel in style. Even if you're not traveling anytime soon, these deals also make great gifts, you can choose from a weekender bag to totes. You can to get something simple like the American Tourister Moonlight Hardside because of its stylish design. If you don't want to wait until Black Friday to score the best luggage deals, with savings like these, they're a no brainer.

Ahead, shop the best Prime Day deals on luggage and travel deals at Amazon.

Best Prime Early Access Luggage Set Deals 

American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage, 2-piece Set
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage, 2-piece Set
Amazon
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage, 2-piece Set

This American Tourister set includes a 21" carry on and a 24" spinner ideal for a checked bag. Both pieces are expandable, so you'll always have room for souvenirs.

$326$139
Rockland Vara Softside 3-Piece Upright Luggage Set
Rockland Vara Softside 3-Piece Upright Luggage Set
Amazon
Rockland Vara Softside 3-Piece Upright Luggage Set

This luggage set lets you show your wild side if you want to travel in style. Featuring heavy-duty polyester and PVC backing, this luggage set comes with a 22" rolling duffel bag.

$300$100
COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set
COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set
Amazon
COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set

This fan favorite luggage set comes in various colorways and you can transport all of your travel essentials effortlessly and stylishly in these suitcases. This luggage set also has its own zippered organizational pockets and a combination lock to secure all of your valuables.

$300$170
WITH COUPON
SHOWKOO Luggage Set
SHOWKOO Luggage Set
Amazon
SHOWKOO Luggage Set

This set can prevent future scratches and has durable, lighter, and impact-resistant hardshell material. This set also has a mounted TSA lock, which will not damage the lock when traveling to your destination.

$190$152
Samsonite Winfield Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set
Samsonite Winfield Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set
Amazon
Samsonite Winfield Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set

This Samsonite Winfield luggage set comes with a 20" carry on, along with 24" and 28" spinners. 

$780$433
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright 2 Piece Luggage Set
Amazon
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set

This carry-on set is perfect if you only want to bring two carry-ons for a solo vacation. This set comes with spinner wheel luggage and a tote bag. 

$80$51

Best Prime Early Access Carry On Luggage Deals

Canway 65L Travel Duffel Bag
Canway 65L Travel Duffel Bag
Amazon
Canway 65L Travel Duffel Bag

A spacious main compartment and six separate pockets make this duffel bag excellent for keeping all of your belongings organized.

$40$28
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On

With a capacity of 21 inches, this highly functional and expandable carry-on bag is perfect for packing all of your clothes for several vacation outfits. 

$140$75
DELSEY Paris Chatelet Hardside Carry-on
DELSEY Paris Chatelet Hardside Carry-on
Amazon
DELSEY Paris Chatelet Hardside Carry-on

This carry on comes with a USB port that you can charge your phone while you wait for your train or flight.

$321$235
adidas Defender 4 Small Duffel Bag
adidas Defender 4 Small Duffel Bag
Amazon
adidas Defender 4 Small Duffel Bag

This carry-on bag is perfect for a week or weekend trip to the island. Plus, you can use it as a gym bag.

$35$26
Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Weekender Travel Bag
Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Weekender Travel Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Weekender Travel Bag

In the fabric you know and love, the lightweight yet durable quilted cotton is great for minimalist travel or as a carryon bag to hold your toiletry bag, hand sanitizer and neck pillow and other travel essentials.

$150$123

Best Prime Early Access Travel Gear Deals 

Inicat Small Crossbody Sling Bag
Inicat Small Crossbody Sling Bag
Amazon
Inicat Small Crossbody Sling Bag

This unisex crossbody is useful to wear on a travel day when you need your ID, Passport, credit cards, and more easily accessible. Not only is the sleek sling bag perfect for travel, it's also great for daily use. 

$38$28
Dot&Dot Memory Foam Neck Pillow
Dot&Dot Memory Foam Neck Pillow
Amazon
Dot&Dot Memory Foam Neck Pillow

Stay relaxed all flight long with this lightweight memory foam neck pillow.

$24$23
WITH COUPON
Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag
Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag
Amazon
Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag

To save space in your luggage, this travel bag can hold all of your essentials in one place and it's water resistant. 

$32$28
Power Bank Portable Charger
Power Bank Portable Charger
Amazon
Power Bank Portable Charger

The 26800mAh capacity of this power bank will allow you to charge your phone and other USB devices numerous times, so you won't lose contact.

$36$29
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

While traveling, these headphones will cancel any noise that come up in the background. Plus, they come in three colors. 

$200$99
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Amazon
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask

With over 55,000 reviews, you'll sleep like a baby with this eye mask. 

$20$8

For more early Black Friday deals, check out our guide to everything worth shopping from Amazon’s October Prime Day Sale, Wayfair’s 5 Day of Deals, and Walmart’s Rollback Sale.

