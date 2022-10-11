The Best Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals to Shop for Ahead of Holiday Travel
You can get the best luggage deals for your travels during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. There are plenty of luggage discounts available right now through Wednesday, October 12, including up to 45% off Samsonite luggage pieces. If you have travel plans for the upcoming holidays this year, Samsonite's hardside luggage is a great travel companion to keep your belongings safe.
For many of us, it's been a while since our last vacation. To help you sort through all the Prime Day savings, we've found the best Samsonite suitcases on sale now and the best Amazon luggage deals to shop for your next getaway. Samsonite is one of the best reviewed luggage brands on Amazon and we've found tons of Prime deals on two-piece sets, carry-ons, and expandable suitcases.
Make your much needed luggage upgrade below.
Samsonite Prime Early Access Luggage Deals
Samsonite Omni PC luggage looks just as good on the 100th trip as it did on the first. Its scratch-resistant textures and polycarbonate construction make it durable and lightweight.
This lightweight carry on suitcase gives you space to pack all of your essentials while meeting the airline's guidelines.
Let Samsonite's Centric Hardside Expandable Suitcase roll comfortably beside you on your next journey.
Charge electronics on the go with this carry-on that fits under most airline seats.
This carry-on features a safe lock that all of your belongings will arrive safely to your destination.
With over 5,000 positive reviews, this carry-on will make you feel like you haven't packed anything.
Whether you have a weekend trip planned or taking the perfect vacation of your dreams, now is the time to upgrade your luggage or get new travel essentials for your next getaway. There's a wide range of deals on everything from luggage sets to duffel bags and headphones to sleep masks for those who like to travel in style. Even if you're not traveling anytime soon, these deals also make great gifts, you can choose from a weekender bag to totes. You can to get something simple like the American Tourister Moonlight Hardside because of its stylish design. If you don't want to wait until Black Friday to score the best luggage deals, with savings like these, they're a no brainer.
Ahead, shop the best Prime Day deals on luggage and travel deals at Amazon.
Best Prime Early Access Luggage Set Deals
This American Tourister set includes a 21" carry on and a 24" spinner ideal for a checked bag. Both pieces are expandable, so you'll always have room for souvenirs.
This luggage set lets you show your wild side if you want to travel in style. Featuring heavy-duty polyester and PVC backing, this luggage set comes with a 22" rolling duffel bag.
This fan favorite luggage set comes in various colorways and you can transport all of your travel essentials effortlessly and stylishly in these suitcases. This luggage set also has its own zippered organizational pockets and a combination lock to secure all of your valuables.
This set can prevent future scratches and has durable, lighter, and impact-resistant hardshell material. This set also has a mounted TSA lock, which will not damage the lock when traveling to your destination.
This Samsonite Winfield luggage set comes with a 20" carry on, along with 24" and 28" spinners.
This carry-on set is perfect if you only want to bring two carry-ons for a solo vacation. This set comes with spinner wheel luggage and a tote bag.
Best Prime Early Access Carry On Luggage Deals
A spacious main compartment and six separate pockets make this duffel bag excellent for keeping all of your belongings organized.
With a capacity of 21 inches, this highly functional and expandable carry-on bag is perfect for packing all of your clothes for several vacation outfits.
This carry on comes with a USB port that you can charge your phone while you wait for your train or flight.
This carry-on bag is perfect for a week or weekend trip to the island. Plus, you can use it as a gym bag.
In the fabric you know and love, the lightweight yet durable quilted cotton is great for minimalist travel or as a carryon bag to hold your toiletry bag, hand sanitizer and neck pillow and other travel essentials.
Best Prime Early Access Travel Gear Deals
This unisex crossbody is useful to wear on a travel day when you need your ID, Passport, credit cards, and more easily accessible. Not only is the sleek sling bag perfect for travel, it's also great for daily use.
Stay relaxed all flight long with this lightweight memory foam neck pillow.
To save space in your luggage, this travel bag can hold all of your essentials in one place and it's water resistant.
The 26800mAh capacity of this power bank will allow you to charge your phone and other USB devices numerous times, so you won't lose contact.
While traveling, these headphones will cancel any noise that come up in the background. Plus, they come in three colors.
With over 55,000 reviews, you'll sleep like a baby with this eye mask.
For more early Black Friday deals, check out our guide to everything worth shopping from Amazon’s October Prime Day Sale, Wayfair’s 5 Day of Deals, and Walmart’s Rollback Sale.
