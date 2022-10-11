You can get the best luggage deals for your travels during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. There are plenty of luggage discounts available right now through Wednesday, October 12, including up to 45% off Samsonite luggage pieces. If you have travel plans for the upcoming holidays this year, Samsonite's hardside luggage is a great travel companion to keep your belongings safe.

For many of us, it's been a while since our last vacation. To help you sort through all the Prime Day savings, we've found the best Samsonite suitcases on sale now and the best Amazon luggage deals to shop for your next getaway. Samsonite is one of the best reviewed luggage brands on Amazon and we've found tons of Prime deals on two-piece sets, carry-ons, and expandable suitcases.

Make your much needed luggage upgrade below.

Samsonite Prime Early Access Luggage Deals

Whether you have a weekend trip planned or taking the perfect vacation of your dreams, now is the time to upgrade your luggage or get new travel essentials for your next getaway. There's a wide range of deals on everything from luggage sets to duffel bags and headphones to sleep masks for those who like to travel in style. Even if you're not traveling anytime soon, these deals also make great gifts, you can choose from a weekender bag to totes. You can to get something simple like the American Tourister Moonlight Hardside because of its stylish design. If you don't want to wait until Black Friday to score the best luggage deals, with savings like these, they're a no brainer.

Ahead, shop the best Prime Day deals on luggage and travel deals at Amazon.

Best Prime Early Access Luggage Set Deals

COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set Amazon COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set This fan favorite luggage set comes in various colorways and you can transport all of your travel essentials effortlessly and stylishly in these suitcases. This luggage set also has its own zippered organizational pockets and a combination lock to secure all of your valuables. $300 $170 WITH COUPON Buy Now

SHOWKOO Luggage Set Amazon SHOWKOO Luggage Set This set can prevent future scratches and has durable, lighter, and impact-resistant hardshell material. This set also has a mounted TSA lock, which will not damage the lock when traveling to your destination. $190 $152 Buy Now

Best Prime Early Access Carry On Luggage Deals

Best Prime Early Access Travel Gear Deals

Inicat Small Crossbody Sling Bag Amazon Inicat Small Crossbody Sling Bag This unisex crossbody is useful to wear on a travel day when you need your ID, Passport, credit cards, and more easily accessible. Not only is the sleek sling bag perfect for travel, it's also great for daily use. $38 $28 Buy Now

Power Bank Portable Charger Amazon Power Bank Portable Charger The 26800mAh capacity of this power bank will allow you to charge your phone and other USB devices numerous times, so you won't lose contact. $36 $29 Buy Now

For more early Black Friday deals, check out our guide to everything worth shopping from Amazon’s October Prime Day Sale, Wayfair’s 5 Day of Deals, and Walmart’s Rollback Sale.

