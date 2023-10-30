Fall is in full swing, and your clothing wardrobe isn't the only thing that deserves a serious refresh for this season. Between the start of cuffing season and colder temperatures on the horizon, there's no better time to invest in a new cologne.

This season, we're retiring our aquatic citruses and lightweight florals in favor of richer, cozier notes: think syrupy whiskey, resinous woods and aromatic cardamom that complement the crisp autumn air. From tried-and-true scents that stand the test of time to exciting new releases from up-and-coming brands, we've rounded up the best fall fragrances for men to wear in 2023 and beyond.

Whether you're looking to splurge, save or inspire your holiday shopping lists, our list of top men's colognes for fall 2023 has something for everyone.

TikTok (and actor Paul Mescal) is obsessed with Le Labo's warm, musky AnOther 13. For something a little more budget-friendly, snif's herbal chocolate House of 8 smells rich and indulgent, starting at just $25. And if you're new to the fragrance world, Azzaro's The Most Wanted Intense is an addictive crowd-pleaser with impressive staying power.

Below, shop our favorite cologne picks that will have you raking in compliments all season long.

Creed Aventus Fragrance Nordstrom Creed Aventus Fragrance "Creed Aventus smells like confidence - that's the best way I can describe it," raved one reviewer about this splurge-worthy pineapple, oakmoss, musk and blackcurrant scent. "I get more compliments on this cologne than anything I've ever worn." $95-$1,260 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: