Azzaro
Azzaro
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 6:22 AM PDT, October 17, 2023

October is in full swing, and your clothing wardrobe isn't the only thing that deserves a serious refresh for fall. Between the start of cuffing season and colder temperatures on the horizon, there's no better time to invest in a new cologne.

This season, we're retiring our aquatic citruses and lightweight florals in favor of richer, cozier notes: think syrupy whiskey, resinous woods and aromatic cardamom that complement the crisp autumn air. From tried-and-true scents that stand the test of time to exciting new releases from up-and-coming brands, we've rounded up the best fall fragrances for men to wear in 2023 and beyond.

Whether you're looking to splurge, save or inspire your holiday shopping lists, our list of top men's colognes for fall 2023 has something for everyone.

TikTok (and actor Paul Mescal) is obsessed with Le Labo's warm, musky AnOther 13. For something a little more budget-friendly, snif's herbal chocolate House of 8 smells rich and indulgent, starting at just $25. And if you're new to the fragrance world, Azzaro's The Most Wanted Intense is an addictive crowd-pleaser with impressive staying power.

Below, shop our favorite cologne picks that will have you raking in compliments all season long.

Azzaro The Most Wanted Eau de Parfum Intense

Azzaro The Most Wanted Eau de Parfum Intense
Amazon

Azzaro The Most Wanted Eau de Parfum Intense

Confident and seductive, this masculine-leaning fragrance is an addictive blend of cardamom, toffee and amber wood.

$98-$114

Shop Now

Malin + Goetz Vetiver Eau de Parfum

Malin + Goetz Vetiver Eau de Parfum
Amazon

Malin + Goetz Vetiver Eau de Parfum

Like a breath of fresh air, Malin+Goetz's Vetiver fragrance is a balanced blend of green vetiver, warm amber and invigorating bergamot.

Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Autumn Vibes

Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Autumn Vibes
Sephora

Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Autumn Vibes

You can't have a fall fragrance roundup without Replica's Autumn Vibes, the perfume equivalent of a walk in the crisp autumn air with red berries, cardamom, cedar and moss.

$35-$160

Shop Now

Aesop Ouranon Eau De Parfum

Aesop Ouranon Eau De Parfum
Aesop

Aesop Ouranon Eau De Parfum

If you're on the hunt for a warm, woodsy cologne that's unexpected yet comforting, try out Aesop's latest blend of frankincense, myrrh, tonka and chamomile.

Perfame Elixr No. 49

Perfame Elixr No. 49
Perfame

Perfame Elixr No. 49

Harry Styles' rumored signature scent is Tom Ford's Tobacco Vanille, and this imitation cologne by Perfame offers the same powerful, spicy fragrance at a fraction of the cost.

$295 $49

Shop Now

Givenchy Gentleman Eau de Parfum Réserve Privée

Givenchy Gentleman Eau de Parfum Réserve Privée
Ulta

Givenchy Gentleman Eau de Parfum Réserve Privée

The ultimate cologne for cuffing season is warm and seductive with notes of Whisky Absolut, iris and cedarwood.

$101-$188

Shop Now

Creed Aventus Fragrance

Creed Aventus Fragrance
Nordstrom

Creed Aventus Fragrance

 

"Creed Aventus smells like confidence - that's the best way I can describe it," raved one reviewer about this splurge-worthy pineapple, oakmoss, musk and blackcurrant scent. "I get more compliments on this cologne than anything I've ever worn."

$95-$1,260

Shop Now

snif House of 8

snif House of 8
snif

snif House of 8

Don't let the affordable price fool you — snif's latest offering is a luxurious, sultry blend of rich chocolate, herbal sage, powdery iris and grounding sandalwood.

$25-$65

Shop Now

Le Labo AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum

Le Labo AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom

Le Labo AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum

Want to smell like Oscar nominee and style savant Paul Mescal? Reach for Le Labo's intoxicating ambroxan and musk AnOther 13.

$99-$322

Shop Now

Dossier Golden Rum and Amber

Dossier Golden Rum and Amber
Dossier

Dossier Golden Rum and Amber

This indulgent cocktail of syrupy rum, bitter almond, cozy Ambroxan and warm clove is one of our favorite budget-friendly scents for fall.

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne
Sephora

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne

Evoking the beach on a stormy day, this beloved unisex fragrance combines ocean salt, aromatic sage and musky ambrette for a rugged, elegant scent.

$30-$165

Shop Now

Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb Infrared Eau de Parfum

Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb Infrared Eau de Parfum
Viktor&Rolf

Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb Infrared Eau de Parfum

Turn up the heat this fall with Viktor&Rolf's latest take on the beloved Spicebomb that packs a serious punch with red pepper, leather and resinous woods.

$134 $107

Shop Now

Cremo Palo Santo Spray Cologne

Cremo Palo Santo Spray Cologne
Amazon

Cremo Palo Santo Spray Cologne

For just $20, this aromatic cardamom, papyrus and palo santo cologne delivers impressive staying power and sillage.

$24 $20

Shop Now

KILIAN Paris Angels Share Eau De Parfum

KILIAN Paris Angels Share Eau De Parfum
Sephora

KILIAN Paris Angels Share Eau De Parfum

Smelling expensive is an understatement when you wear KILIAN Paris' sweet and spicy cognac-based perfume. This unisex scent reminds us of a warm, boozy apple pie with tonka, cinnamon, sandalwood, praline and vanilla.

$50-$245

Shop Now

Calvin Klein CK Everyone Unisex Eau de Toilette

Calvin Klein CK Everyone Unisex Eau de Toilette
Amazon

Calvin Klein CK Everyone Unisex Eau de Toilette

Made with organic and vegan ingredients, this clean fragrance lifts your mood with unisex notes of orange, blue tea accord and cedar wood.

$70 $58

Shop Now

