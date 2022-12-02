Shopping

The Best Host and Hostess Gifts for Your Next Holiday Party That'll Guarantee A Future Invite

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
People at holiday party
Getty

'Tis the season for holiday dinners with family and friends, weekend stays, and festive party hosting. To thank friends for graciously hosting a fabulous Hanukkah or Christmas party and to show family members your appreciation for them having everyone over for the holidays yet again, it's always a good idea to not show up empty-handed.

Sure, you could always say 'thank you' with the obligatory bottle of wine or whisky, but why not get a little more creative with gifting your host this winter? Whether you’re attending a holiday party or making someone’s guest room your wintery getaway, we've rounded up 20 thoughtful gift ideas to take along with you for the host or hostess. 

If your host is known for getting experimental in the kitchen with new recipes and cuisines, go for a foodie-friendly gift such as Brightland's deluxe olive oil duo or a coffee table-friendly Italian cookbook. Whether your friend is always on the go with kids or a homebody who loves practicing self-care, these gifts are a great way to acknowledge their hospitality with something useful and thoughtful.

No matter who you're shopping for, there's a gift to express your gratitude for every host that will ensure you get invited back to the next get-together. Ahead, shop our picks for the best host gifts this season for all the holiday parties you may attend, including some gift ideas you just might want to purchase for yourself.

Le Creuset Stoneware 8 Oz Mini Round Cocotte
Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte, 8 Oz
Amazon
Le Creuset Stoneware 8 Oz Mini Round Cocotte

Le Creuset's Mini Round Cocotte is a little, luxurious gift for foodies—plus it comes in a ton of colors to match to your host's home.

$22
Brightland The Duo
Brightland The Duo
Brightland
Brightland The Duo

This stunning duo of olive oils includes the Awake for roasting and sauteeing and the Alive for topping salads and breads.

$74
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash
Amazon
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash

Elevate your friend's sink into a mini spa moment. With notes of cedar wood, Mandarin orange, lavender, and rosemary, Aesop's iconic Resurrection Aromatique could double as perfume for your hands. 

$74$40
Mike's Hot Honey
Mike's Hot Honey
Amazon
Mike's Hot Honey

This best-selling spicy honey for pizza, salads, cheese boards, and more makes a great addition to anyone's pantry.

$13
Estelle Colored Glass Set of 2 Martini Glasses
Set of 2 Martini Glasses
Nordstrom
Estelle Colored Glass Set of 2 Martini Glasses

Serve up seasonal cocktails in these stunning amber-toned martini glasses.

$95
Williams Sonoma Home Monogrammed Soap & Towel Gift Set
Williams Sonoma Home Monogrammed Soap & Towel Gift Set
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Home Monogrammed Soap & Towel Gift Set

You can never go wrong with a personalized gift—especially if it comes in the form of a monogrammed soap and towel set from Williams Sonoma.

$59
LAFCO Signature Scented Candle in Den Redwood
LAFCO Signature Scented Candle in Den Redwood
Amazon
LAFCO Signature Scented Candle in Den Redwood

This candle might be a bit of a splurge, but the sensational packaging and rich scents of clove bud, fern, and California redwood are completely worth it.

$74
Mixly Flight of Cocktail Mixers
Uncommon Goods Flight of Cocktail Mixers
Uncommon Goods
Mixly Flight of Cocktail Mixers

Inspire their inner mixologist with this trio of cocktail syrups made with real juice: cucumber mint, grapefruit jalapeño, and pineapple basil. 

$25
Fly By Jing Triple Threat
FLY BY JING Triple Threat Trio of Addictive Sichuan Sauces
Amazon
Fly By Jing Triple Threat

For fans of spicy food, gift them with a trio of sichuan hot sauces: Sichuan Chili Crisp, Zhong Sauce, and Mala Spice Mix.

$45
'The Italian Bakery' Cookbook
'The Italian Bakery: Step by Step with the Silver Spoon' Cookbook
Amazon
'The Italian Bakery' Cookbook

Not only does this cookbook feature plenty of delicious Italian dessert recipes, but it also makes a gorgeous addition to coffee tables and kitchens.

$32
Lenox Holiday Handled Hors D'oeuvre Tray
Lenox Holiday Handled Hors D'oeuvre Tray
Amazon
Lenox Holiday Handled Hors D'oeuvre Tray

Display candy, seasonal canapes, holiday sides, and more in this festive winter berry serving dish. 

$50$42
WITH COUPON
Oakmont Custom Rutherford 10 oz. Whiskey Glass Set
Oakmont Custom Rutherford 10 oz. Whiskey Glass Set
Wayfair
Oakmont Custom Rutherford 10 oz. Whiskey Glass Set

Toast your host with the most by gifting these personalized whiskey glasses from Wayfair. It'll help them stay warm all winter long. 

$86$79
CLR Blue Scented Candle
CLR Blue Scented Candle
Nordstrom
CLR Blue Scented Candle

Treat them to a cozy amber, oud, and nutmeg candle that "feels like snuggling in after a night on the town" in stylish, minimalist packaging.

$48
Block Stackable Two-Piece Glass Vase
Block Stackable Two-Piece Glass Vase
Nordstrom
Block Stackable Two-Piece Glass Vase

For displaying your dried grasses or bouquets, this slender stackable vase is a stunning accent to any home.

$50
Book of Honey by Savannah Bee
Book of Honey by Savannah Bee
Amazon
Book of Honey by Savannah Bee

Get a taste of extraordinary honey from Savannah Bee. This gift set includes six different honeys to try with stories behind each one. 

$58
Zum Bar Goat's Milk Soap
Zum Bar Goat's Milk Soap
Amazon
Zum Bar Goat's Milk Soap

If you're searching for something inexpensive but still thoughtful, a fancy bar of soap for a powder room is always a safe bet. This trio from Zum Bars is made of goat's milk and comes in three delightful lavender-inspired scents.

$19
Anthropologie Arctic Monogram Ornament
Anthropologie Arctic Monogram Ornament
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Arctic Monogram Ornament

Gift this glitzy initial ornament that looks like it's in a snow globe if your host has a Christmas tree. They'll think of you every time they look as this beautiful orb filled with wintry snow. 

$12
Bosmarlin Set of Two Ceramic Coffee Mugs
Bosmarlin Set of Two Ceramic Coffee Mugs
Amazon
Bosmarlin Set of Two Ceramic Coffee Mugs

Warm beverages taste better when they're sipped from a beautiful cup, like this pair of elegant ceramic mugs.

$24
Sweet Water Multicolor Rainbow Safety Matches
Sweet Water Multicolor Rainbow Safety Matches
Amazon
Sweet Water Multicolor Rainbow Safety Matches

Light candles in style with this glass jar that has a match striker on the side. It's a great gift on its own or to pair with a candle. 

$15

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

