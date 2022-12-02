'Tis the season for holiday dinners with family and friends, weekend stays, and festive party hosting. To thank friends for graciously hosting a fabulous Hanukkah or Christmas party and to show family members your appreciation for them having everyone over for the holidays yet again, it's always a good idea to not show up empty-handed.

Sure, you could always say 'thank you' with the obligatory bottle of wine or whisky, but why not get a little more creative with gifting your host this winter? Whether you’re attending a holiday party or making someone’s guest room your wintery getaway, we've rounded up 20 thoughtful gift ideas to take along with you for the host or hostess.

If your host is known for getting experimental in the kitchen with new recipes and cuisines, go for a foodie-friendly gift such as Brightland's deluxe olive oil duo or a coffee table-friendly Italian cookbook. Whether your friend is always on the go with kids or a homebody who loves practicing self-care, these gifts are a great way to acknowledge their hospitality with something useful and thoughtful.

No matter who you're shopping for, there's a gift to express your gratitude for every host that will ensure you get invited back to the next get-together. Ahead, shop our picks for the best host gifts this season for all the holiday parties you may attend, including some gift ideas you just might want to purchase for yourself.

Brightland The Duo Brightland Brightland The Duo This stunning duo of olive oils includes the Awake for roasting and sauteeing and the Alive for topping salads and breads. $74 Shop Now

Zum Bar Goat's Milk Soap Amazon Zum Bar Goat's Milk Soap If you're searching for something inexpensive but still thoughtful, a fancy bar of soap for a powder room is always a safe bet. This trio from Zum Bars is made of goat's milk and comes in three delightful lavender-inspired scents. $19 Shop Now

Anthropologie Arctic Monogram Ornament Anthropologie Anthropologie Arctic Monogram Ornament Gift this glitzy initial ornament that looks like it's in a snow globe if your host has a Christmas tree. They'll think of you every time they look as this beautiful orb filled with wintry snow. $12 Shop Now

