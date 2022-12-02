The Best Host and Hostess Gifts for Your Next Holiday Party That'll Guarantee A Future Invite
'Tis the season for holiday dinners with family and friends, weekend stays, and festive party hosting. To thank friends for graciously hosting a fabulous Hanukkah or Christmas party and to show family members your appreciation for them having everyone over for the holidays yet again, it's always a good idea to not show up empty-handed.
Sure, you could always say 'thank you' with the obligatory bottle of wine or whisky, but why not get a little more creative with gifting your host this winter? Whether you’re attending a holiday party or making someone’s guest room your wintery getaway, we've rounded up 20 thoughtful gift ideas to take along with you for the host or hostess.
If your host is known for getting experimental in the kitchen with new recipes and cuisines, go for a foodie-friendly gift such as Brightland's deluxe olive oil duo or a coffee table-friendly Italian cookbook. Whether your friend is always on the go with kids or a homebody who loves practicing self-care, these gifts are a great way to acknowledge their hospitality with something useful and thoughtful.
No matter who you're shopping for, there's a gift to express your gratitude for every host that will ensure you get invited back to the next get-together. Ahead, shop our picks for the best host gifts this season for all the holiday parties you may attend, including some gift ideas you just might want to purchase for yourself.
Le Creuset's Mini Round Cocotte is a little, luxurious gift for foodies—plus it comes in a ton of colors to match to your host's home.
This stunning duo of olive oils includes the Awake for roasting and sauteeing and the Alive for topping salads and breads.
Elevate your friend's sink into a mini spa moment. With notes of cedar wood, Mandarin orange, lavender, and rosemary, Aesop's iconic Resurrection Aromatique could double as perfume for your hands.
This best-selling spicy honey for pizza, salads, cheese boards, and more makes a great addition to anyone's pantry.
Serve up seasonal cocktails in these stunning amber-toned martini glasses.
You can never go wrong with a personalized gift—especially if it comes in the form of a monogrammed soap and towel set from Williams Sonoma.
This candle might be a bit of a splurge, but the sensational packaging and rich scents of clove bud, fern, and California redwood are completely worth it.
Inspire their inner mixologist with this trio of cocktail syrups made with real juice: cucumber mint, grapefruit jalapeño, and pineapple basil.
For fans of spicy food, gift them with a trio of sichuan hot sauces: Sichuan Chili Crisp, Zhong Sauce, and Mala Spice Mix.
Not only does this cookbook feature plenty of delicious Italian dessert recipes, but it also makes a gorgeous addition to coffee tables and kitchens.
Display candy, seasonal canapes, holiday sides, and more in this festive winter berry serving dish.
Toast your host with the most by gifting these personalized whiskey glasses from Wayfair. It'll help them stay warm all winter long.
Treat them to a cozy amber, oud, and nutmeg candle that "feels like snuggling in after a night on the town" in stylish, minimalist packaging.
For displaying your dried grasses or bouquets, this slender stackable vase is a stunning accent to any home.
Get a taste of extraordinary honey from Savannah Bee. This gift set includes six different honeys to try with stories behind each one.
If you're searching for something inexpensive but still thoughtful, a fancy bar of soap for a powder room is always a safe bet. This trio from Zum Bars is made of goat's milk and comes in three delightful lavender-inspired scents.
Gift this glitzy initial ornament that looks like it's in a snow globe if your host has a Christmas tree. They'll think of you every time they look as this beautiful orb filled with wintry snow.
Warm beverages taste better when they're sipped from a beautiful cup, like this pair of elegant ceramic mugs.
Light candles in style with this glass jar that has a match striker on the side. It's a great gift on its own or to pair with a candle.
