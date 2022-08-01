Shopping

The Best Luggage Deals on Amazon: Save Now On Samsonite, Vera Bradley, Coolife and More

By Larry Stansbury‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Samsonite Deals
Now is the time to shop the best luggage deals. There are plenty of luggage discounts available right now, including up to 45% off Samsonite luggage pieces. If you have travel plans this year, Samsonite's hardside luggage is a great travel companion to keep your belongings safe. 

For many of us, it's been a long time since our last vacation. To help you sort through all the savings, we've found the best Samsonite suitcases on sale now and the best Amazon luggage deals to shop ahead of your next getaway. Samsonite is one of the best reviewed luggage brands on Amazon and we've found deals on two-piece sets, carry-ons, and expandable suitcases. 

Make your much needed luggage upgrade below. 

Samsonite Deals 

Samsonite Unisex Adults Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage
Samsonite Unisex Adults Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage

This lightweight carry on suitcase gives you space to pack all of your essentials while meeting the airline's guidelines. 

$200$115
Samsonite Unisex Adults Centric Hardside Expandable Suitcase
Samsonite Unisex Adults Centric Hardside Expandable Suitcase

Let Samsonite's Centric Hardside Expandable Suitcase roll comfortably beside you on your next journey. 

$270$145
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port

Charge electronics on the go with this carry-on that fits under most airline seats. 

$145$131
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On

This carry-on features a safe lock that all of your belongings will arrive safely to your destination.

$270$199
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On

With over 5,000 positive reviews, this carry-on will make you feel like you haven't packed anything.

$190$144

Whether you have planned a weekend trip or taking the perfect summer vacation of your dreams, now is the time to upgrade your luggage or get new travel essentials for your next getaway. There's a wide range of deals on everything from luggage sets to duffel bags and headphones to sleep masks for those who like to travel in style. Even if you're not traveling anytime soon, these deals also make great gifts, you can choose from a weekender bag to totes. You can to get something simple like the American Tourister Moonlight Hardside because of its stylish design. If you do not want to wait until Black Friday to score the best luggage deals, with savings like these, they're a no brainer.

Ahead, shop the best deals on luggage and travel deals at Amazon.

The Best Luggage Set Deals 

COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set
COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set

This fan favorite luggage set comes in 17 colors and you can transport all of your travel essentials effortlessly and stylishly in these suitcases. This luggage set also has its own zippered organizational pockets and a combination lock to secure all of your valuables.

$300$200
SHOWKOO Luggage Set
SHOWKOO Luggage Set

This set can prevent future scratches and has durable, lighter, and impact-resistant hardshell material. This set also has a mounted TSA lock, which will not damage the lock when traveling to your destination.

$280$170 WITH COUPON
Samsonite Winfield Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set
Samsonite Winfield Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set

This Samsonite Winfield luggage set comes with a 20" carry on, along with 24" and 28" spinners. 

$780$651
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set

This carry-on set is perfect if you only want to bring two carry-ons for a solo vacation. This set comes with spinner wheel luggage and a tote bag. 

$80$52

The Best Carry On Luggage Deals

DELSEY Paris Chatelet Hardside Carry-on
DELSEY Paris Chatelet Hardside Carry-on

This carry on comes with a USB port that you can charge your phone while you wait for your train or flight.

$330$236
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On

With a capacity of 21 inches, this highly functional and expandable carry-on bag is perfect for packing all of your clothes for several vacation outfits. 

$140$72
adidas Defender 4 Small Duffel Bag
adidas Defender 4 Small Duffel Bag

This carry-on bag is perfect for a week or weekend trip to the island. Plus, you can use it as a gym bag.

$35$26
Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Weekender Travel Bag
Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Weekender Travel Bag

In the fabric you know and love, the lightweight yet durable quilted cotton is great for minimalist travel or as a carryon bag to hold your toiletry bag, hand sanitizer and neck pillow and other travel essentials.

$175$108

The Best Travel Gear Deals 

Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag
Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag

To save space in your luggage, this travel bag can hold all of your essentials in one place and it's water resistant. 

$32$28
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

While traveling, these headphones will cancel any noise that come up in the background. Plus, they come in three colors. 

$200$130
Dot&Dot Memory Foam Neck Pillow
Dot&Dot Memory Foam Neck Pillow

Stay relaxed all flight long with this lightweight memory foam neck pillow.

$24$23
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask

With over 55,000 reviews, you'll sleep like a baby with this eye mask. 

$20$10

