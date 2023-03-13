The Best March Madness TV Deals at Amazon Now: Save Up to 40% On Samsung, Sony and More
The 2023 NCAA Tournament is just a day away and that means March Madness TV sales are happening now. Whether you want to upgrade your TV setup for watching basketball or all of this year's Oscar-winning movies, Amazon has a wide selection of March Madness TV deals on top-rated models.
Samsung and Sony TVs are on sale at at some of their lowest prices of the year. With up to 40% off select models, this week's a great time to save big on all sizes of smart TVs. Our top March Madness TV sale picks include the intensely cinematic Samsung 95B 4K TV. Watch the latest movies and TV shows in HDR as they leap off the screen with unimaginable detail and color. With Dolby Atmos built in, you can feel like you’re inside the sound whether you are streaming movies, watching sports or gaming.
The Sony TV deals include screens with Google TV that organizes your favorite content from across your apps to make searching as easy as just asking Google. You can discover new movies and shows with suggestions based on what you've watched and what interests you.
Ahead, shop all of Amazon's best March Madness TV deals available now. Make sure to check back here as we'll be updating this list with all the best TV deals leading up to the championship game on Monday, April 3.
The Best March Madness TV Deals at Amazon
Experience Samsung's most immersive and best picture yet on the ultra-premium Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV with Infinity Screen. Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos are built in for a spectacular viewing experience.
With roughly 8.3 million specially engineered self-illuminating pixels, the Samsung OLED TV is intensely cinematic. The AI-powered processor drives the intuitive Smart TV Hub, Dolby Atmos sound, and expertly upscaled 4K picture quality.
The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. Google TV with organizes your favorite content from Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and more all in one place.
This TV's precisely controlled backlighting delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail.
See your favorite content upscaled to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Quantum HDR 24x delivers an awe-inspiring spectrum of hues to make your Hollywood movies in HDR come alive.
Get blur-free picture quality in fast-moving sports and action-packed movies with native 120Hz refresh rate and Motionflow XR technology.
Powered by a huge grid of Samsung’s ultra precise Quantum Mini LEDs, the QN90B takes exact control of the individual zones of light in your picture for breathtaking color and contrast.
Watch the deep blacks and bright whites pop from LED lights directly behind your screen. Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound makes your TV's sound move with the on-screen action.
