The Best March Madness TV Deals to Shop at Amazon: Save Big on Samsung, Sony, LG and More
The 2023 NCAA Tournament is in full swing and that means March Madness TV sales are happening now. Whether you want to upgrade your TV setup for watching basketball or all of this year's Oscar-winning movies, Amazon has a wide selection of March Madness TV deals on top-rated models.
Samsung and Sony TVs are on sale at at some of their lowest prices of the year. With up to 40% off select models, this week's a great time to save big on all sizes of smart TVs. Our top March Madness TV sale picks include the intensely cinematic Samsung QN85B Series TV. Watch the latest movies and TV shows in HDR as they leap off the screen with unimaginable detail and color. With Dolby Atmos built in, you can feel like you’re inside the sound whether you are streaming movies, watching sports or gaming.
The Sony TV deals include screens with Google TV that organizes your favorite content from across your apps to make searching as easy as just asking Google. You can discover new movies and shows with suggestions based on what you've watched and what interests you.
Ahead, shop all of Amazon's best March Madness TV deals available now. Make sure to check back here as we'll be updating this list with all the best TV deals leading up to the championship game on Monday, April 3.
The Best March Madness TV Deals at Amazon
The Samsung Class Curved UHD Smart TV features a sleek curved design to provide an immersive viewing experience.
Use your voice to control your TV — featuring built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more.
This Amazon TV offers all of your favorite streaming services and you can talk to Alexa anytime of the day or night to start any show off of your recommendation list.
This TV's precisely controlled backlighting delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail.
The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. Google TV with organizes your favorite content from Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and more all in one place.
The versatile LG OLED C2 Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter.
See your favorite content upscaled to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Quantum HDR 24x delivers an awe-inspiring spectrum of hues to make your Hollywood movies in HDR come alive.
