The 2023 NCAA Tournament is in full swing and that means March Madness TV sales are happening now. Whether you want to upgrade your TV setup for watching basketball or all of this year's Oscar-winning movies, Amazon has a wide selection of March Madness TV deals on top-rated models.

Samsung and Sony TVs are on sale at at some of their lowest prices of the year. With up to 40% off select models, this week's a great time to save big on all sizes of smart TVs. Our top March Madness TV sale picks include the intensely cinematic Samsung QN85B Series TV. Watch the latest movies and TV shows in HDR as they leap off the screen with unimaginable detail and color. With Dolby Atmos built in, you can feel like you’re inside the sound whether you are streaming movies, watching sports or gaming.

Shop Amazon's TV Deals

The Sony TV deals include screens with Google TV that organizes your favorite content from across your apps to make searching as easy as just asking Google. You can discover new movies and shows with suggestions based on what you've watched and what interests you.

Ahead, shop all of Amazon's best March Madness TV deals available now. Make sure to check back here as we'll be updating this list with all the best TV deals leading up to the championship game on Monday, April 3.

The Best March Madness TV Deals at Amazon

