The Best TV Deals to Shop at Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day: Save Big on Samsung, Sony, LG and More
Summer is in full swing and Amazon is offering up huge TV deals right now ahead of Memorial Day and Prime Day to upgrade your television experience. Whether you want to upgrade your TV setup for watching the NBA Finals or all of this year's Oscar-winning movies, Amazon has a wide selection of TV deals on top-rated models this summer.
Samsung and Sony TVs are on sale at at some of their lowest prices of the year. With up to 40% off select models, this month's a great time to save big on all sizes of smart TVs. Our top Memorial Day sale picks include the intensely cinematic Samsung QN85B Series TV. Watch the latest movies and TV shows in HDR as they leap off the screen with unimaginable detail and color. With Dolby Atmos built in, you can feel like you’re inside the sound whether you are streaming movies, watching sports or gaming.
The Sony TV deals include screens with Google TV that organizes your favorite content from across your apps to make searching as easy as just asking Google. You can discover new movies and shows with suggestions based on what you've watched and what interests you.
Ahead, shop all of Amazon's best TV deals available now ahead of Memorial Day and upcoming Prime Day. Make sure to check back here as we'll be updating this list with all the best TV deals.
The Best Early Memorial Day TV Deals at Amazon
Experience television like no other with this Samsung QLED Series that features a slim design and uses a learning-based AI.
This Amazon Fire Smart TV features Amazon's Alexa so you can find your favorite apps, discover new shows, check the weather, and more in seconds.
The Samsung Class Curved UHD Smart TV features a sleek curved design to provide an immersive viewing experience.
This TV's precisely controlled backlighting delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail.
This Amazon TV offers all of your favorite streaming services and you can talk to Alexa anytime of the day or night to start any show off of your recommendation list.
An affordable tv that gives a great value. This 2022 model allows you to stream, mirror, and pairs well with Alexa for voice assistance.
The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. Google TV with organizes your favorite content from Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and more all in one place.
The versatile LG OLED C2 Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Samsung Frame TV Is Up to $800 Off Right Now
The 10 Best TV Deals to Shop During the 2023 Discover Samsung Event
The 15 Best Memorial Day 2023 Furniture Sales You Can Already Shop Now
Discover Samsung Summer Event: Shop the 12 Best Deals on Appliances
Discover Samsung Sale: The Best Deals on Galaxy Phones and Accessories
Shop the 12 Best Outdoor Grill Deals for Memorial Day Cookouts
The Best Deals on Samsung Washers and Dryers to Shop This Week
Discover Samsung Summer Event: Shop the Best Deals on TVs, Smartphones, Appliances and More
Samsung 8K TVs Are Up to $3,500 Off Ahead of the 2023 NBA Finals
Samsung's Top-Rated Washer and Dryer Set Is Nearly 50% Off: Save $1,890 Ahead of Memorial Day
The 30 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Samsung, Keurig, Adidas and More
15 Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to 80% on AirPods, Apple Watches, TVs and More
The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream on HBO Max, Hulu, Apple TV and More