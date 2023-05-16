Shopping

The Best TV Deals to Shop at Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day: Save Big on Samsung, Sony, LG and More

By Wesley Horvath
Samsung TV Deals at Amazon
Samsung

Summer is in full swing and Amazon is offering up huge TV deals right now ahead of Memorial Day and Prime Day to upgrade your television experience. Whether you want to upgrade your TV setup for watching the NBA Finals or all of this year's Oscar-winning movies, Amazon has a wide selection of TV deals on top-rated models this summer.

Samsung and Sony TVs are on sale at at some of their lowest prices of the year. With up to 40% off select models, this month's a great time to save big on all sizes of smart TVs. Our top Memorial Day sale picks include the intensely cinematic Samsung QN85B Series TV. Watch the latest movies and TV shows in HDR as they leap off the screen with unimaginable detail and color. With Dolby Atmos built in, you can feel like you’re inside the sound whether you are streaming movies, watching sports or gaming.

Shop Amazon's TV Deals

The Sony TV deals include screens with Google TV that organizes your favorite content from across your apps to make searching as easy as just asking Google. You can discover new movies and shows with suggestions based on what you've watched and what interests you. 

Ahead, shop all of Amazon's best TV deals available now ahead of Memorial Day and upcoming Prime Day. Make sure to check back here as we'll be updating this list with all the best TV deals.

The Best Early Memorial Day TV Deals at Amazon

Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series
Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series
Amazon
Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series

Experience television like no other with this Samsung QLED Series that features a slim design and uses a learning-based AI.

$1,100$878
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4k UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4k UHD Smart TV

This Amazon Fire Smart TV features Amazon's Alexa so you can find your favorite apps, discover new shows, check the weather, and more in seconds. 

$370$260
Samsung 55" Class Curved UHD TU-8300 Series Smart TV
Samsung 55" Class Curved UHD TU-8300 Series Smart TV
Amazon
Samsung 55" Class Curved UHD TU-8300 Series Smart TV

The Samsung Class Curved UHD Smart TV features a sleek curved design to provide an immersive viewing experience. 

$600$498
Sony 55" X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony 55" X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Amazon
Sony 55" X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

This TV's precisely controlled backlighting delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail. 

$1,300$998
65" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
65" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon
65" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

This Amazon TV offers all of your favorite streaming services and you can talk to Alexa anytime of the day or night to start any show off of your recommendation list. 

$760$600
VIZIO 40-inch D-Series Full HD Smart TV
Vizio D-Series Full HD Smart TV with Apple AirPlay 32"
Amazon
VIZIO 40-inch D-Series Full HD Smart TV

An affordable tv that gives a great value. This 2022 model allows you to stream, mirror, and pairs well  with Alexa for voice assistance. 

$230$169
Sony 65" X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony 65" X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Amazon
Sony 65" X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. Google TV with organizes your favorite content from Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and more all in one place.

$1,000$848
LG 48" C2 Series 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV
LG 65" C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Amazon
LG 48" C2 Series 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV

The versatile LG OLED C2 Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter. 

$1,300$1,047

