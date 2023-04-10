Spring is in full swing and Amazon is offering up huge TV deals right now to upgrade your television experience. Whether you want to upgrade your TV setup for watching the NBA Playoffs or all of this year's Oscar-winning movies, Amazon has a wide selection of TV deals on top-rated models this spring.

Samsung and Sony TVs are on sale at at some of their lowest prices of the year. With up to 40% off select models, this week's a great time to save big on all sizes of smart TVs. Our top March Madness TV sale picks include the intensely cinematic Samsung QN85B Series TV. Watch the latest movies and TV shows in HDR as they leap off the screen with unimaginable detail and color. With Dolby Atmos built in, you can feel like you’re inside the sound whether you are streaming movies, watching sports or gaming.

The Sony TV deals include screens with Google TV that organizes your favorite content from across your apps to make searching as easy as just asking Google. You can discover new movies and shows with suggestions based on what you've watched and what interests you.

Ahead, shop all of Amazon's best TV deals available now for spring. Make sure to check back here as we'll be updating this list with all the best TV deals for the spring.

