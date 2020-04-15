The Blacklist is digging into the past.

Anthony Michael Hall has been cast in a multi-episode arc in season seven, ET has exclusively learned. Hall, who became an '80s icon with The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles, will play Donald Ressler's (Diego Klattenhoff) estranged brother, Robby.

When Hall's Donald first re-enters his brother's life, he leads Ressler to the discovery of secrets long thought buried away. ET exclusively premieres first-look photos of Hall in action on The Blacklist.

NBC

NBC

The 52-year-old actor will be introduced in the season's 16th episode, "Nyle Hatcher," airing April 24. He appears throughout the 18th episode, titled "Brothers," which is slated to air May 1. Also guest starring in the latter episode is Breaking Bad alum Mark Margolis.

At the end of March, Hall teased his guest-starring stint on Instagram with a collage of photos from set, cluing viewers into what awaits. "Coming Soon," he captioned the post, alongside the hashtag "#GreatShow."

Earlier in the season, executive producer John Eisendrath talked to ET about the root of the conflict this season revolving around family.

"Liz is caught in between warring parents, a very relatable story our viewers can understand because it happens in everybody's lives," he said in October. "The adult child trying to navigate between parental figures in her life, asking who should she trust and who should she believe. That's the through line and the stakes, hopefully, are life and death for the characters. Katarina will die unless she gets the truth she's looking for from Reddington and Reddington would rather die than give that truth up. The stakes couldn't be higher and Liz is caught in the middle."

The Blacklist airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

