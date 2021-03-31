It's about to get real dire for Harold Cooper on The Blacklist.

On Friday's episode, things reach a head for Cooper and Raymond Reddington (James Spader), who have not been seeing eye to eye this season and are more at odds then ever before. (What else is new?) But as ET's exclusive sneak peek shows, that power struggle has turned into life-and-death stakes as Cooper now finds himself in major jeopardy.

"All season, Reddington and Cooper have been at an impasse -- Cooper is aiming for the truth at any cost and Reddington has warned him to stand down," executive producer Jon Bokenkamp exclusively tells ET. "This week, that conflict boils over and everything Reddington’s warned Cooper about becomes a very dangerous reality."

In the clip, Cooper unknowingly drives into a metaphorical snake pit and it's too late for Reddington to call off the hounds.

"It's too late. There's nothing anyone can do for him now," Reddington is warned.

Sure enough, seconds later, Cooper -- who thinks he's meeting a congressman -- is ambushed and knocked unconscious after the FBI director realizes he's been set up. He puts up a gallant fight but he's overmatched. What happens now?

Here's the official logline for Friday's episode: "The Task Force’s determination to identify a Russian asset in the U.S. government puts Cooper and Reddington in increasingly treacherous positions."

The Blacklist airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For more, watch below.

'The Blacklist' Sneak Peek: Red Asks Huey Lewis to Attend Glen's Memorial (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Blacklist': Red Asks Huey Lewis to Attend Glen's Memorial

'The Blacklist' Sneak Peek: Liz Is Ready to Cut Ties With Red for Good

'Blacklist' Bosses Break Down Liz's Betrayal and That Bittersweet Kiss

'Blacklist' Season 8 Preview: Is Liz to Be Trusted? EPs Tell All

Related Gallery