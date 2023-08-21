Michael Oher is getting out there and meeting fans. The former football star was seen signing copies of his recently released memoir at the Ivy Bookshop in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday.

Oher -- who was the subject of the book The Blind Side, which was adapted into the Oscar-nominated 2009 film of the same name -- appeared to be in good spirits at the event, where he signed copies of his memoir, When Your Back’s Against the Wall: Fame, Football and Lessons Learned Through a Lifetime of Adversity, which was released on Aug. 8.

Oher, who smiled for photos, rocked a colorful floral print short-sleeved button-down shirt and a pair of khakis, along with a gold cross necklace.

SHUTTERSTOCK

According to The Associated Press, Oher did not take questions from the media and gave a brief 90-second introduction to the assembled crowd before signing autographs.

"This book, it means a lot to me," Oher shared at the event, per The AP. "Basically, it’s a playbook on life and how I continue to fight back and when your back’s against the wall. That’s how I’ve felt all my life."

Currently, Oher is in the midst of a high-profile legal battle with his adoptive parents -- Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy.

Oher filed legal documents in Tennessee court earlier this month requesting to terminate his conservatorship after alleging the Tuohys lied about adopting him and tricked him into making them his conservators shortly after he turned 18.

Oher, whose story was first documented in Michael Lewis' 2006 bestselling book of the same name, claimed the Tuohys made millions off his name while he never received a dime after the film -- starring Sandra Bullock, Quinton Aaron, Jae Head, Tim McGraw, Lily Collins and Kathy Bates -- earned more than $300 million at the box office. The book and film are centered around the Tuohy family taking in Oher and helping transform his life on and off the field.

The Tuohys have since responded to the accusations, denying Oher's claims and calling them "insulting."

It's been reported that the Tuohy family received 2.5 percent of the film's profits -- the film grossed approximately $309.2 million -- but that's not accurate. ET has learned that the family deal actually paid them the aforementioned percentage of net profits, which is based on money left over after all costs are distributed.

All in all, it's believed the family earned under $1 million from the 2009 film.

The "under $1 million" figure lines up with what the Tuohys' family attorneys said at a Wednesday news conference in Memphis, Tennessee. It was attorney Randall Fishman who insisted that each member of the Tuohy family -- including Oher -- was paid approximately $100,000 after it was all said and done.

Attorneys Randall Fishman and Steven Farese held a news conference Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee to speak on behalf of the Tuohys amid Oher's lawsuit

When asked if Oher has been part of the Tuohy family or had any close contact with the Tuohys, Farese said "no."

"He's been estranged probably since for the last 10 years," Farese added, "and becoming more and more vocal and more and more threatening."

As for Oher's claims that he "shall not be allowed to enter into any contracts or bind himself without the direct approval of his conservators," Fishman said that's "patently false."

"He's negotiated his own contract with the NFL. He's hired and fired his agents," Fishman claimed. "The Tuohys have never had to sign off on any of that. He's done that all himself."

In a lengthy statement to ET, the Tuohys' other attorney, Marty Singer, said "Should Mr. Oher wish to terminate the conservatorship, either now or at any time in the future, the Tuohys will never oppose it in any way."

Just days after filing his lawsuit, Oher publicly spoke out about the ordeal in a statement to ET.

"I am disheartened by the revelation shared in the lawsuit today," Oher told ET through his rep. "This is a difficult situation for my family and me. I want to ask everyone to please respect our privacy at this time. For now, I will let the lawsuit speak for itself and will offer no further comment."

‘The Blind Side’: Michael Oher Alleges He Was ‘Falsely Advised’ Into Conservatorship This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Blind Side' Couple Spotted Amid Michael Oher Lawsuit Drama

Everything Michael Oher Said About 'The Blind Side' Before New Lawsuit

Michael Oher's High School Football Coach Addresses Bombshell Lawsuit

What Michael Oher Wrote About Tuohy Family Conservatorship in His Book