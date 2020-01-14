Season four of The Bold Type is nearly here and ET is exclusively debuting three brand-new promos ahead of its premiere. Each 30-second spot focuses on a different Bold Type lady and gives hints at what fans can expect from their storylines in season four.

In between breast exams -- which she gets as a result of discovering that she has the BRCA1 gene -- much of the focus for Jane (Katie Stevens) will be on the fallout of her boyfriend, Ryan's (Dan Jeannotte), confession that he drunkenly made out with someone. In her promo, Jane struts around in sexy looks and questions if she can salvage her relationship.

"I don't expect you to forgive me for what I did," Ryan tells Jane.

"What do you want me to do? Kiss someone else?" Jane responds before the clip cuts to her doing just that.

After her city council loss and decision to keep her job at Scarlet to promote causes she cares about, Kat's (Aisha Dee) promo shows her continuing to champion the things that matter to her through her work at the fashion magazine. On the personal side, Adena (Nikohl Boosheri) pops back up in the picture as Kat continues to question her sexuality.

"I've only had feelings for women, but I've had sex with dudes," Kat tells Jane and Sutton (Meghann Fahy).

"It sounds like your heart is a lesbian and your vagina is bisexual," Sutton quips back.

As for Sutton herself, she's still questioning her career after her decision to remain at the magazine, despite her successful student fashion show. While contemplating if she should become a fashion influencer, Sutton's also reeling from her decision to encourage her boyfriend, Richard (Sam Page), to move to San Francisco for a business opportunity.

The clip shows Sutton and Richard getting hot and heavy in the office, with Sutton asking her beau, "Are you going to go down on me in the boardroom?"

Richard responds by kneeling down and pulling out what appears to be a ring box.

Season four of The Bold Type will premiere Jan. 23 on Freeform.

