After much anticipation, Christopher Nolan's latest motion picture is being released to theaters Friday, July 21.

Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt, tells the story of the brilliant J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was pivotal in the creation of the nuclear bomb. While the feature film is hours from premiering in theaters, the rave reviews from top critics continue to roll in.

Nolan drew inspiration from the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, written by historian Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. While you might not have time to read the entire 721-page book before seeing the film, now's a great time to add it to your bookshelf because it's discounted on Amazon for a limited time.

Nolan spoke about the book previously, calling it "a riveting account of one of history's most essential and paradoxical figures."

No stone was left unturned in this account of Oppenheimer, with the authors spending twenty-five years researching and writing the biography. Starting with the physicist's role during the Cold War and his efforts to build the atomic bomb to protect his country, the biography looks at Oppenheimer's later struggle with confronting the moral nature of what he had done which changed the face of war forever. Was the scientific progress worth developing the weapon of mass destruction? Make your own decision by reading this informative and engaging book.

Shop the Book

Still need tickets to see the film this weekend?

Get Oppenheimer Tickets

