'The Conners' First Teaser Asks 'What's Next?' -- Watch

The Conners are ready to let you inside their home once again.

After releasing the first glimpse of the upcomingRoseanne spinoff on Friday morning, ABC shared the first teaser to accompany the cast photo. Set to Carly Simon's song, "Anticipation," the 15-second clip shows the family's iconic living room space and their comfy couch filled with pillows and the knitted throw.

"Anticipation is keeping me waiting," the tune goes as the camera zooms in and the words "What's Next?" appear onscreen. The comedy is set to include Sara Gilbert, Jayden Rey, Michael Fishman, Ames McNamara, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson and Emma Kenney, sans its former lead, Roseanne Barr.

The first image showed the actors gathered around the kitchen table with their scripts. It's unclear what Barr's character's fate is, however, the official synopsis hints at some sort of tragedy.

"After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family -- Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. -- grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns -- with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails."

Barr was fired from the Roseanne revival earlier this year after posting a racist tweet directed at Barack Obama's former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett. The comedian has since apologized multiple times, however,Roseanne was canceled and The Conners was picked up as a spinoff, minus Barr.

Goodman recently shared that Barr's exit will be explained in more detail on the show. Hear what he teased in the video below.

The Conners premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

