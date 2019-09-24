Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Tuesday's episode of The Conners...



Oh, baby, the Conner family is back!

The Connersdidn’t let any time go to waste on Tuesday’s season two premiere, kicking things off with one major revelation: Darlene (Sara Gilbert) has started hooking up with her ex, David -- you know, the father of her kids, Harris (Emma Kenney) and Mark (Ames McNamara). Think that means she’s single again? Nope, Darlene is still very much dating her boss, Ben.



(Quick recap here: in the season one finale, David tells Darlene that he's broken up with his longtime girlfriend, Blue, and doesn't want Darlene to move to Chicago with Ben. And continue...)

Even though they had been talking for a couple of months, the making out part is very new (er, new again), and even though things have been going well with Ben, Darlene feels that if there’s any chance of having her family intact again, she’s got to take that chance -- but she doesn't want to be that girl sleeping with two guys.



Spoiler alert: by the end of the episode, she will be that girl. "I set a boundary and I crossed it. I'm so stupid. Why did I do it?" she asks Jackie, after being caught leaving her room, where a naked David is still in bed.

While she and Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) have that dilemma on their hands, Becky's (Alicia Goranson) water breaks as she and Jackie are going over an insanely detailed birth plan -- two months before Becky is due. They head to the hospital, where nurses try to prevent the contractions from continuing, but they couldn't stop the labor from happening. Becky gives birth to a daughter, whom they immediately bring to the NICU, which sends Becky into hysterics over having a geriatric pregnancy and drinking too much.

It takes a little bit of time for Becky to be comfortable with the idea of seeing her daughter, but she finally heads to the NICU to see her little girl, whom she's decided to name Beverly Rose, after Becky's mother and grandmother (the latter of whom is not deceased, but was literally in a poker game with Dan just hours earlier). "I wanted a connection with the family," Becky explains, to Jackie's horror.



When she's left alone to get to know her daughter, Becky utters just three words through tears: "I'm so sorry."

Also, Harris sold pot cookies to a classmate which causes Darlene and her dad, Dan (John Goodman), to get into a fight over parenting, but really, where's the shock there?



Let's focus on what's important: there's a new Conner baby, you guys! Cue the awws, and then think of every way Jackie will terrify this child with her stories. We'll wait.

The Connersairs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

