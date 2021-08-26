'The Conners' to Go Live for Season 4 Premiere

The Conners is going live for its season 4 premiere. ABC announced the news as part of its Television Critics Association summer press tour on Thursday, also revealing that fans can win a special opportunity to virtually appear during the episode.

The cast of The Conners will perform live for both the east and west coast broadcasts of the season four premiere episode on Sept. 22. Thursday marked the launch of the "You Can Be A Conner" sweepstakes, offering viewers the opportunity to enter for the chance to win a virtual appearance during the live season premiere episode. As part of the storyline, a Conner family member will call each lucky sweepstakes winner for a live conversation regarding how they deal with some of the same life issues that the Conners navigate on a daily basis.

The sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents, 18 and older. No purchase is necessary to enter; visit www.BeAConner.com for official rules and full details.

The Conners stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey and Jay R. Ferguson.

This isn't the first time The Conners has gone live. The cast performed the season 2 episode "Live from Lanford" for both the east and west coast on Feb. 11, 2020, the night of the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic primary.

Season 4 of The Conners premieres live, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

