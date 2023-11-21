Sales & Deals

The 'Cult Classic' Anti-Aging Serum That Drew Barrymore Uses Is 25% Off for Black Friday

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Good Genes
Sunday Riley
By Kyley Warren
Published: 9:08 AM PST, November 21, 2023

During SkinStore's Black Friday sale, shop Sunday Riley's Good Genes serum, along with other bestsellers from the brand.

There is absolutely nothing like finding a skincare product that perfectly compliments your skin, leaving it feeling soft, hydrated, and glowing — let alone finding that beauty go-to on sale. Luckily, SkinStore's Black Friday Sale is here with discounts on best-selling products, including Sunday Riley’s famed Good Genes treatment.

A favorite of our readers and celebs alike, Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment is now 25% off. The anti-aging serum is loved by Oprah, Helen Mirren and Drew Barrymore for its brightening, line-reducing effect. Plus, Good Genes is packed with a fast-absorbing vitamin C serum for radiant skin.

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment
SkinStore

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

Both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by this anti-aging serum. Smoothing and refreshing skin, the facial treatment is enriched with lactic acid, which performs a gentle yet exfoliating action. 

$122 $92

with code JOY

Shop Now

The multipurpose lactic acid formula, which works to brighten the appearance of dark spots and clarify the skin, was previously included in Oprah's Favorite Things list as her "go-to beauty regimen." 

Barrymore, who always boasts an enviable radiance, previously shared on Instagram that one of her staple beauty essentials also comes in the form of Sunday Riley's Good Genes serum. In the post, Barrymore revealed that she used the treatment weekly, saying: "It’s an all-in-one lactic acid treatment and I just do it maybe once, two times a week. And it has this lemony fresh sort of functional scent, but it’s really great because it kind of is doing this amazing polish to your face."

She continued in praising the product, revealing: "If I just try this once or twice a week, I see a huge difference in the brightening, the tightening and the youthening of my skin."

From eye creams to face oils, you can snag every Sunday Riley product at a discount before the SkinStore Black Friday Sale ends on Wednesday, November 29. Shop more of our favorites below and just be sure to use code JOY at checkout to unlock the savings.

Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum

Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
SkinStore

Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum

Fight the look of dullness, dark spots, and discolorations at the source, while diminishing the signs of aging with this brightening serum. 

$122 $92

With code JOY

Shop Now

Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream

Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream
SkinStore

Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream

Powered by caffeine, this under-eye brightening cream helps diminish puffiness to reduce the appearance of dark circles.

$65 $49

With code JOY

Shop Now

C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil

C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil
SkinStore

C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil

The Sunday Riley oil seals in much-needed moisture by treating your skin to brightening antioxidant vitamin C and anti-inflammatory turmeric.

$40 $30

With code JOY

Shop Now

Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum

Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum
SkinStore

Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum

This powerful serum claims to target fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, breakouts, an uneven skin tone and environmentally damaged skin.

$85 $64

With code JOY

Shop Now

Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser

Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser
SkinStore

Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser

A healthy dose of rice oil can keep your skin from drying out while removing impurities with French green clay.

$35 $26

With code JOY

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 30% on Gwyneth Paltrow and Hailey Bieber's Avène Skincare Faves

Sales & Deals

Save 30% on Gwyneth Paltrow and Hailey Bieber's Avène Skincare Faves

Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Skincare at Kiehl's Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Skincare at Kiehl's Black Friday Sale

Save Up to 30% on Must-Have Tarte Cosmetics for Black Friday

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 30% on Must-Have Tarte Cosmetics for Black Friday

The Best REN Skincare Black Friday Deals We're Adding to Our Carts

Sales & Deals

The Best REN Skincare Black Friday Deals We're Adding to Our Carts

Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday Deals: Save Up to 30% On Beauty Kits

Sales & Deals

Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday Deals: Save Up to 30% On Beauty Kits

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Has a BOGO Black Friday Deal

Sales & Deals

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Has a BOGO Black Friday Deal

Save 30% On Peace Out Skincare Favorites for a Blemish-Free Holiday

Sales & Deals

Save 30% On Peace Out Skincare Favorites for a Blemish-Free Holiday

Bobbi Brown's 12 Days of Glow Advent Calendar Is Available Now

Beauty & Wellness

Bobbi Brown's 12 Days of Glow Advent Calendar Is Available Now

Tags: