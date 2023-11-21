There is absolutely nothing like finding a skincare product that perfectly compliments your skin, leaving it feeling soft, hydrated, and glowing — let alone finding that beauty go-to on sale. Luckily, SkinStore's Black Friday Sale is here with discounts on best-selling products, including Sunday Riley’s famed Good Genes treatment.

A favorite of our readers and celebs alike, Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment is now 25% off. The anti-aging serum is loved by Oprah, Helen Mirren and Drew Barrymore for its brightening, line-reducing effect. Plus, Good Genes is packed with a fast-absorbing vitamin C serum for radiant skin.

The multipurpose lactic acid formula, which works to brighten the appearance of dark spots and clarify the skin, was previously included in Oprah's Favorite Things list as her "go-to beauty regimen."

Barrymore, who always boasts an enviable radiance, previously shared on Instagram that one of her staple beauty essentials also comes in the form of Sunday Riley's Good Genes serum. In the post, Barrymore revealed that she used the treatment weekly, saying: "It’s an all-in-one lactic acid treatment and I just do it maybe once, two times a week. And it has this lemony fresh sort of functional scent, but it’s really great because it kind of is doing this amazing polish to your face."

She continued in praising the product, revealing: "If I just try this once or twice a week, I see a huge difference in the brightening, the tightening and the youthening of my skin."

From eye creams to face oils, you can snag every Sunday Riley product at a discount before the SkinStore Black Friday Sale ends on Wednesday, November 29. Shop more of our favorites below and just be sure to use code JOY at checkout to unlock the savings.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

