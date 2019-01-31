The CW is keeping most of its schedule intact.

The network has given early renewals to 10 of its primetime series for the upcoming 2019-20 television season, it was announced Thursday by Mark Pedowitz, President of The CW, at the Television Critics Association press tour.

The entire crop of DC superhero shows, led by Arrow (season eight), as well as The Flash (season six), Supergirl (season five), DC's Legends of Tomorrow (season five) and Black Lightning (season three), will all return for new runs. This doesn't come as a surprise, as next year's annual DC crossover event was teased in December.

Charmed and Legacies will each return for sophomore seasons, while Riverdale will be back for its fourth season and Dynasty for its third run. Meanwhile, Supernatural -- The CW's longest-running show -- will be back for its 15th season. It is unclear whether this will be its final season.

“This season, we expanded our primetime schedule to six nights with the addition of Sunday -- which has been an unqualified success for the network, our affiliates and our advertisers. In addition to growing our schedule across the week, we also continue to add more year-round programming. The early renewal of these signature CW series gives us a head start on laying out the 2019-2020 season, and this is just the beginning,” Pedowitz said in a statement. “These shows provide a strong foundation for our multiplatform programming strategy, and we look forward to building on this with even more returning and new shows as we approach the May upfront.”

No decisions have been made on the freshman drama, All American, as well as midseason series Roswell, New Mexico, which launched earlier this month. The upcoming blind drama, In the Dark, will debut April 4.

The CW will have plenty of holes to fill in the coming season, with Jane the Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and iZombie all bidding farewell. Pilots in contention for series pickups include Batwoman; Riverdale spinoff centered on Katy Keene; and the Jane the Virgin spinoff, Jane the Novela.

