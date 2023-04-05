After six seasons of The Americans, Keri Russell is back on TV as the star of Netflix's new political drama, The Diplomat, which sees her playing a new U.S. ambassador tasked with putting out fires both abroad and at home. In the intense trailer for the first season, Russell's character, Kate Wyler, is quickly put to the test not long after arriving in the U.K., where she's been stationed.

With tensions brewing, Kate must hit the ground running as she attempts to diffuse an international crisis and forge strategic alliances in London while adjusting to the spotlight that comes with being married to fellow diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). And as teased in the trailer, trying to stop a war and survive her relationship is no easy feat.

Led by showrunner Debora Cahn, who previously worked on The West Wing and Homeland, The Diplomat is described by Netflix as "a high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships, between countries and people."

According to Cahn, "It’s a show about a bunch of good people doing their best to keep their global and personal partnerships intact without killing each other. In the world of diplomacy, you’re dealing with a lot of rule-bound, protocol-driven behavior, but underneath all that, these are people who sweat, and spill coffee on their clothes, and forget the name of the person they’re talking to."

"All of that is always bubbling under the grandeur and majesty of working with heads of state," she said when the series was first announced.

Rounding out the cast in the eight-part first season is David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear and Ato Essandoh with guest-starring appearances by Celia Imrie, Michael McKean, Nana Mensah, T’Nia Miller, and Miguel Sandoval.

The Diplomat will premiere April 20 on Netflix.

